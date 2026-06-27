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Sangakkara confident Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can handle cricket's spotlight

The explosive teenager is currently with the Indian team on away tours of Ireland and England and speculations continue to persist on his possible international debut in these T20I assignments

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing a shot during India A vs Sri Lanka A match on Sunday

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing a shot during India A vs Sri Lanka A match

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not the one to get affected by "fame and flash" as the 15-year-old will be able to handle the attention of playing top flight cricket with aplomb, says Rajasthan Royals' head coach Kumar Sangakkara.

The explosive teenager is currently with the Indian team on away tours of Ireland and England and speculations continue to persist on his possible international debut in these T20I assignments.

Sangakkara, who has seen Sooryavanshi from close quarters in the IPL, says the young batter will be a force not just for India but also for world cricket.

"He will have many opportunities ahead, in cricket and commercially. How he balances that, and the support he gets from his family and the team, will be crucial," Sangakkara told Sky Sports.

 

"But one thing I can say for sure is that Vaibhav loves batting. He loves the game. The fame and flash don't really affect him. He is very grounded and curious about many things."  Sangakkara revealed the young batting sensation is not a cricket freak as he also enjoys other things away from the sport.

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"He doesn't just live and breathe cricket all the time. He has space for other things. I have no doubt he will be a force for Indian cricket, world cricket, and in franchise cricket. Mentally, he is in a good place. I think he will deal with everything that comes with fame very well," Sangakkara said.

Recalling the contest between the Royals and Lucknow Super Giants last season, Sangakkara revealed the confidence Sooryavanshi carries.

"We were playing against Lucknow Super Giants. They needed to defend 220 to stay alive in the tournament. We fielded first, and as the chase was about to begin, Vaibhav was walking out to open. Before heading to the middle, he looked at me, winked, and said, 'Coach, don't worry. It's done," he said.

"Then he walked into the dressing room and told Donovan Ferreira and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, 'Listen you two, I'm going to hit 13 sixes today. After that, you just finish the job.' He ended up hitting 10 sixes in that game."  "Donovan and Lhuan-dre thought he was joking at first. But when he reached five sixes, they started counting down because they realised he was actually going to do it. That's the kind of confidence Vaibhav has at just 15 years of age," Sangakkara added.

Dinesh Karthik, who is Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting coach and mentor, recalled how the team's ace pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood struggled against Sooryavanshi despite having a strong plan.

"Before our game against RR, we discussed what could be a weakness for this young batter. We felt a perfect yorker or a well-directed bouncer might work. But in Guwahati, nothing worked," Karthik said.

"Neither Bhuvneshwar nor Hazlewood could get him out, no matter what they tried. Vaibhav is one of the toughest batters to bowl to. This IPL, he was the toughest, in my opinion."  "The margin for error was very small. He stands with a wide base and strong legs. Anything on the offside, he just throws his hands at it. In the powerplay, with only two fielders outside, it is very hard to stop him."  Karthik added, "Outside the powerplay, he is smart enough to stick to his strengths. He is not a one-dimensional player. He can take singles and rotate strike, and if you bowl in his zone, he puts you away.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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