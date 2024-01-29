IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Will injury-ridden Jadeja, Leach play in Vizag?

Ravindra Jadeja and Jack Leach got injured during the 1st India vs England Test in Hyderabad. Photo: Sportzpics

Uncertainty looms over India's Ravindra Jadeja and England's Jack Leach's availability for the second Test between the two sides in Viazg, starting Friday, February 02. Both Jadeja and Leach got injured during the first Test of the five-match series between the two teams in Hyderabad.

How did Ravindra Jadeja get injured?

Jadeja, who scored a brilliant 87 in the first innings and took five wickets in both innings combined, was trying to take a single by playing the ball to mid-on. Trying to avoid a collision with the bowler, he ran away from the wicket. It seemed like while trying to make his ground, Jadeja injured his hamstring.

The effort was futile in two ways for the Indian all-rounder as he not only got injured but was also run out as Ben Stokes had hit the stumps with an under-arm flick, and Jadeja was found short of his crease. While walking back to the pavilion, Jadeja was seen clutching his left hamstring.

What is the latest update on Jadeja's injury?

India's head coach Rahul Dravid, while speaking in the post-match press conference said that he would see what the physio has to say about Jadeja's injury and then decide whether he will continue to travel with the team or not.

"We'll see. I honestly haven't had a chance to speak to the physio as yet. Once I get back, I'll speak to him and see what it is about," he said.

How did Jack Leach get injured?

Leach, who had just recovered from a stress fracture of the back, because of which he missed an entire summer of Test cricket, injured his knees while fielding in India's first innings.

"He banged his knee last night (first day), the first dive down at fine leg. Then he banged it again today (second day), and it's giving him a little gyp," Jeetan Patel, England's spin-bowling coach, had said about Leach's injury after the second day's play.

However, Jeetan also mentioned that England was in no mood to hurry on with Leach and that is why bowled in short spells in the first Test. With four Tests to go and England already in the lead now, Leach could be given a big rest of 10-15 days to heal his knees as the third Test would begin on February 15.

"He's never going to shirk the responsibility of the job he has, but it's about being smart as well. We've got four Tests to go. We need a key man like Jack," Jeetan said.

Who could be likely replacements for Jadeja and Leach?

With India losing the first Test, we might see a more turning track, which could be on the faster side instead of a slow-turner like the Hyderabad wicket.

England might not compromise on their three-pronged spin attack, and uncapped Shoaib Bashir could be the likely replacement for Leach as they do not have any other left-arm spinner in the attack. With Joe Root getting the kind of purchase that he did in Hyderabad with his non-regular bowling, Bashir could be a handful with his off-spin.

Inda will go in with Kuldeep Yadav as Jadeja's replacement as he will offer a different variety of left-arm leg spin or the Chinaman, which will test the skills of the reverse-sweeping England batting order.