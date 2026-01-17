WPL 2026 Points Table: RCB, DC, MI rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings

With eleven matches now done and dusted, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is halfway through its league stage with the Navi Mumbai leg ending tonight. The league stage, which will be 20 matches long has teams already calculating their chances of making it to the next round.

The team that leads the race for qualification to the next round are the WPL 2024 champions RCB, who, with three wins in three games and a net run rate of +1.828, are leading the points table. The defending champions, Mumbai Indians, despite their loss against UP Warriorz on Saturday, are second in the table with four points in five matches.

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, with four points each, are next two in the points table, separated only by net run rate.

WPL 2026: Points table WPL 2026 points table Teams PLD WON LOST NRR PTS Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 4 0 1.828 8 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0.151 4 Gujarat Giants 4 2 2 -0.319 4 UP Warriorz 5 2 3 -0.483 4 Delhi Capitals 4 1 3 -0.833 2

WPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard

WPL 2026 Orange Cap standings Pos Players MAT Inns NO Runs HS Avg S/R 100 50 4s 6s 1 Phoebe Litchfield 5 5 0 211 78 42.2 162.3 0 2 25 10 2 Harmanpreet Kaur 5 5 2 199 74* 66.33 148.5 0 2 19 8 3 Meg Lanning 5 5 0 193 70 38.6 122.92 0 2 29 4 4 Lizelle Lee 4 4 0 167 86 41.75 151.81 0 2 23 6 5 Nat Sciver-Brunt 5 5 0 154 70 38.5 148.07 0 2 26 1 6 Sophie Devine 4 4 1 149 95 37.25 191.02 0 1 15 10 7 Harleen Deol 5 5 2 137 64* 36.75 137.38 0 1 23 1 8 Ashleigh Gardner 5 5 0 137 65 34.25 163.09 0 1 14 6 9 Nicola Carey 4 4 0 128 85 32 200 0 0 19 0 10 Grace Harris 5 5 1 147 64* 36.75 137.38 0 1 23 1 In terms of top run-scorers of the season, UP Warriors' Phoebe Litchfield leads the race with 211 runs to her name in four matches. Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and UP's Meg Lanning are second and third on the list with 199 and 193 runs from three and four matches, respectively.

