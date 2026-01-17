WPL 2026 Points Table: RCB, DC, MI rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings
The team that leads the race for qualification to the next round are the WPL 2024 champions RCB, who, with four wins in four games, are leading the points table.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
With eleven matches now done and dusted, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is halfway through its league stage with the Navi Mumbai leg ending tonight. The league stage, which will be 20 matches long has teams already calculating their chances of making it to the next round.
The defending champions, Mumbai Indians, despite their loss against UP Warriorz on Saturday, are second in the table with four points in five matches.
Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, with four points each, are next two in the points table, separated only by net run rate.
Three-time finalists Delhi Capitals, with just one win in four games, are currently at the bottom of the points table.
WPL 2026: Points table
|WPL 2026 points table
|Teams
|PLD
|WON
|LOST
|NRR
|PTS
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|4
|0
|1.828
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|0.151
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|4
|2
|2
|-0.319
|4
|UP Warriorz
|5
|2
|3
|-0.483
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|1
|3
|-0.833
|2
WPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard
In terms of top run-scorers of the season, UP Warriors' Phoebe Litchfield leads the race with 211 runs to her name in four matches. Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and UP's Meg Lanning are second and third on the list with 199 and 193 runs from three and four matches, respectively.
|WPL 2026 Orange Cap standings
|Pos
|Players
|MAT
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|S/R
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Phoebe Litchfield
|5
|5
|0
|211
|78
|42.2
|162.3
|0
|2
|25
|10
|2
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|5
|5
|2
|199
|74*
|66.33
|148.5
|0
|2
|19
|8
|3
|Meg Lanning
|5
|5
|0
|193
|70
|38.6
|122.92
|0
|2
|29
|4
|4
|Lizelle Lee
|4
|4
|0
|167
|86
|41.75
|151.81
|0
|2
|23
|6
|5
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|5
|5
|0
|154
|70
|38.5
|148.07
|0
|2
|26
|1
|6
|Sophie Devine
|4
|4
|1
|149
|95
|37.25
|191.02
|0
|1
|15
|10
|7
|Harleen Deol
|5
|5
|2
|137
|64*
|36.75
|137.38
|0
|1
|23
|1
|8
|Ashleigh Gardner
|5
|5
|0
|137
|65
|34.25
|163.09
|0
|1
|14
|6
|9
|Nicola Carey
|4
|4
|0
|128
|85
|32
|200
|0
|0
|19
|0
|10
|Grace Harris
|5
|5
|1
|147
|64*
|36.75
|137.38
|0
|1
|23
|1
WPL 2026 Purple Cap Leaderboard
In the top wicket-takers’ list,MI’s Amelia Kerr is currently at the top spot with ten wickets to her name in five matches. RCB’s Nadine de Klerk and DC's Nandni Sharma, with eight wickets each, are the next two on the list.
|WPL 2026 Purple Cap standings
|Pos
|Players
|MAT
|Overs
|Maidens
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|S/R
|3w
|5w
|1
|Amelia Kerr
|5
|20
|0
|147
|10
|3/24
|14.7
|7.35
|12
|2
|0
|2
|Lauren Bell
|4
|16
|1
|85
|8
|3/26
|10.63
|5.31
|12
|2
|0
|3
|Nadine De Klerk
|4
|15
|0
|115
|8
|4/26
|14.38
|7.67
|11.25
|1
|0
|4
|Nandni Sharma
|3
|11
|0
|98
|8
|5/33
|12.25
|8.91
|8.25
|0
|1
|5
|Sophie Devine
|4
|14.2
|0
|136
|8
|3/31
|17
|9.49
|10.75
|1
|0
|6
|Shreyanka Patil
|4
|14.5
|0
|149
|8
|5/23
|18.63
|10.04
|11.13
|0
|1
|7
|Nicola Carey
|4
|19
|0
|165
|7
|3/37
|23.57
|8.68
|16.29
|1
|0
|8
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|5
|14
|0
|126
|7
|2/22
|18
|9
|12
|0
|0
|9
|Shikha Pandey
|5
|18
|0
|134
|5
|2/30
|26.8
|7.44
|21.6
|0
|0
|10
|Sophie Ecclestone
|5
|18
|1
|155
|4
|2/32
|38.75
|8.61
|27
|0
|0
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 10:39 PM IST