Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 highlights: Top three takeaways

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 highlights: Top three takeaways

Only 166 minutes of play were possible, as overnight rain delayed the toss by an hour first, and a heavy downpour later forced match officials to call off the day's play.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1

Anish Kumar Kanpur
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inclement weather had the final say on Day 1 of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday. Only 166 minutes of play were possible, as overnight rain delayed the toss by an hour, and a heavy downpour later forced match officials to call off the day’s play. At stumps on Day 1, Bangladesh were 107-3 after 37 overs.

With fans hoping for a full 90 overs of action on Day 2, here are the top three takeaways from the first day:

Rohit becomes first captain since Kohli to bowl after winning the toss in Tests

India captain Rohit Sharma made history by opting to bowl first against Bangladesh. He became the first Indian captain to do so since Virat Kohli in 2015. Kohli had previously chosen to bowl first during the India vs South Africa Test series at M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru.

 

How India fared in Test matches in Kanpur:

India's Test match record at Kanpur
Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
India New Zealand drawn - Kanpur Nov 25-29, 2021
India New Zealand India 197 runs Kanpur Sep 22-26, 2016
India Sri Lanka India inns & 144 runs Kanpur Nov 24-27, 2009
India South Africa India 8 wickets Kanpur Apr 11-13, 2008
India South Africa drawn - Kanpur Nov 20-24, 2004
India New Zealand India 8 wickets Kanpur Oct 22-25, 1999
India South Africa India 280 runs Kanpur Dec 8-12, 1996
India Sri Lanka drawn - Kanpur Dec 17-22, 1986
India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 31-Feb 5, 1985
India West Indies West Indies inns & 83 runs Kanpur Oct 21-25, 1983
India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 30-Feb 4, 1982
India Pakistan drawn - Kanpur Dec 25-30, 1979
India Australia India 153 runs Kanpur Oct 2-7, 1979
India West Indies drawn - Kanpur Feb 2-8, 1979
India New Zealand drawn - Kanpur Nov 18-23, 1976
India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 25-30, 1973
India Australia drawn - Kanpur Nov 15-20, 1969
India England drawn - Kanpur Feb 15-20, 1964
India England drawn - Kanpur Dec 1-6, 1961
India Pakistan drawn - Kanpur Dec 16-21, 1960
India Australia India 119 runs Kanpur Dec 19-24, 1959
India West Indies West Indies 203 runs Kanpur Dec 12-17, 1958
India England England 8 wickets Kanpur Jan 12-14, 1952
 

However, Rohit’s decision to bowl first did not yield immediate results, as pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struggled to make early breakthroughs despite favourable overcast conditions. Bumrah’s length was slightly short, while Siraj managed to find the outside edge, but the ball either died down before reaching the slip fielder or flew past the gully.

Akash Deep’s brilliant spell

Akash Deep made an impact right from the start, hitting a good length consistently. He provided a crucial breakthrough in his first over, dismissing Zakir Hasan with a brilliant diving catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Later, Akash trapped Shadman Islam in front of the stumps with the help of the Decision Review System (DRS), which overturned the on-field umpire’s decision.

Akash reaped the rewards of his consistent bowling, honed through years of experience in domestic cricket, where he has relentlessly worked on hitting the right areas.

Check India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test full scorecard here

Bangladeshi fan incident in the stands

During the lunch break at 12:30 PM IST, security officials rushed to Balcony C Stand after reports emerged of a Bangladeshi fan - Tiger Robi - being allegedly assaulted by Indian fans. However, the Uttar Pradesh police clarified that the fan had fainted due to dehydration, dispelling the earlier claims of physical assault.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"He collapsed due to dehydration. Police and the medical staff rushed to help him immediately and was taken to the hospital. He is now feeling better. The speculation about the assault is completely wrong. He was not hit by any fan," said Abhishek Pandey, ACP Kalyanpur.

Also Read

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladeshi fan allegedly heckled at Green Park during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan's security is not in board's hand: BCB chief Faruque Ahmed

Ravichandran Ashwin

List of records Ravichandran Ashwin can break during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd Test Day 1: Play called off due to rain, BAN at 107/3

India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma breaks 60-yr trend, elects to bowl first in Kanpur

Topics : Test Cricket India vs Bangladesh India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon