SMAT 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton helps Mumbai stay alive in final race

SMAT 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton helps Mumbai stay alive in final race

Jaiswal's unbeaten 101 off 50 balls not only powered Mumbai to a vital victory but also served as a reminder of his credentials in the shortest format

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi, Jaiswal

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Left out of India’s T20 plans in recent months, Yashasvi Jaiswal responded in the most emphatic manner possible with a match-winning century as defending champions Mumbai kept their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 campaign alive. In a must-win Super League B encounter on Sunday, Mumbai chased down a daunting 235-run target against Haryana with four wickets to spare, doing so with 15 balls remaining.
 
Jaiswal’s unbeaten 101 off 50 balls not only powered Mumbai to a vital victory but also served as a reminder of his credentials in the shortest format. After a heavy defeat to Hyderabad in their opening Super League match dented Mumbai’s net run rate, this result restored belief within the camp and kept qualification hopes for the final firmly intact. 
 
 
Haryana set the tone with the bat
 
Batting first, Haryana produced a commanding batting performance on a flat surface. Skipper Ankit Kumar led from the front with an authoritative 89 off 42 balls, combining timing with placement to keep the scoreboard ticking. He found strong support from all-rounder Nishant Sindhu, who remained unbeaten on 63 from 38 deliveries.

The pair added 110 runs in just over eight overs, putting Mumbai’s bowlers under sustained pressure and lifting Haryana to an imposing 234 for 3 in their 20 overs. Mumbai’s attack struggled for breakthroughs, with only Sairaj Patil managing multiple wickets while the rest found it difficult to contain the flow of runs.
 
Explosive start lays the foundation
 
Mumbai’s response was immediate and aggressive. Veteran Ajinkya Rahane provided early momentum with a brisk 21 from 10 balls before Yashasvi Jaiswal took complete control of the chase. Jaiswal targeted Haryana’s pace attack from the outset, capitalising on bowlers operating in the 125–130 kmph range.
 
He drove the half-volleys with authority, punished the short balls with pulls and ramps, and quickly brought the asking rate under control. Haryana bowlers Anshul Kamboj and Ishant Bhardwaj bore the brunt, conceding boundaries at regular intervals as Mumbai surged ahead.
 
Sarfaraz–Jaiswal partnership turns the game
 
The decisive phase came when Sarfaraz Khan joined Jaiswal at the crease. Sarfaraz played a fearless innings, smashing 64 off just 24 balls, using innovative strokes and sharp footwork to dismantle the bowling attack. The duo added 88 runs in only 6.1 overs, transforming a stiff chase into a manageable one.
 
Sarfaraz raced to a 16-ball half-century before departing, after which Jaiswal sensibly shifted gears. He anchored the innings, ensuring there were no late hiccups, and finished the game in style. At the post-match presentation, Jaiswal was seen inviting Sarfaraz to join him while receiving the Player of the Match award, underlining the partnership’s importance.
 
Selection message ahead of busy T20 calendar
 
With India’s T20 setup under scrutiny and the form of some incumbents not fully convincing, Jaiswal’s knock was hard to ignore. Those close to the team suggested that performances like this could prompt the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir to reassess their options ahead of upcoming international assignments.
 
Brief scores
  • Haryana: 234/3 in 20 overs (Ankit Kumar 89, Nishant Sindhu 63*; Sairaj Patil 2/44)
  • Mumbai: 238/6 in 17.3 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 101*, Sarfaraz Khan 64; Anshul Kamboj 1/63)

Topics : Cricket News Domestic cricket

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

