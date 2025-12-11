IND vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Shubman Gill will be aiming for a major impact when India take on South Africa in the second T20 International today following a convincing series-opening win. Since returning to the T20 setup during the Asia Cup in September, Gill’s performances have been under scrutiny, and he will be keen to cement his place as a reliable opener. With only a travel day between the first two matches, he could find the rhythm he needs in the middle. Check IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, are unlikely to tinker with a winning combination, with Hardik Pandya back from injury after a match-winning all-round performance. Arshdeep Singh will partner Jasprit Bumrah as the frontline pacers, while Kuldeep Yadav makes way to maintain batting depth till number eight.
South Africa, bundled out for just 74 in the opener, will look to regroup and improve their batting display. Captain Aiden Markram emphasized the need to build partnerships and momentum quickly in T20 cricket.
The match kicks off at 7 pm IST at New Chandigarh, hosting its first men’s T20I, with stands named after Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur.
|IND vs SA 2nd T20I broadcasting details
|Country
|Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
|South Africa
|SuperSport / DStv app and website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
|USA
|Willow TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|India
|Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
