RCB vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES, WPL 2026: Mumbai aim to keep playoff hopes alive; toss at 7 pm IST

The Women’s Premier League 2026 continues today with a high-stakes group-stage clash as table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. With the tournament entering its decisive phase, this fixture could have a major impact on the final playoff standings.

RCB eye quick comeback

RCB will be keen to bounce back after suffering their first defeat of the season against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, which brought an end to their unbeaten run. Despite that setback, Bengaluru remain firmly placed at the top of the table, having shown consistency with both bat and ball through the tournament. Skipper Smriti Mandhana has led from the front with steady runs at the top, while Nadine de Klerk has impressed as a reliable all-rounder. RCB will, however, want stronger contributions from their middle order, especially after the batting faltered in the previous match.

MI fight to stay alive

Mumbai Indians enter today’s contest under pressure, having lost three matches on the trot. The defending champions are in desperate need of a turnaround to keep their playoff hopes alive. Nat Sciver-Brunt has been MI’s standout performer with bat and ball, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr have made useful contributions. However, inconsistency in the top order and lapses in the death overs have hurt them during the losing streak.

WPL 2026 RCB vs MI: Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Lindsay Smith, Lauren Bell

Mumbai Indians playing 11(probable): Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma, Poonam Khemnar

WPL 2026 RCB vs MI: LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for the WPL 2026 match between RCB’s Smriti Mandhana and MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur will take place at 7 pm IST.

