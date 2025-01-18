Pakistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 2: Saud-Rizwan continue for the hosts
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Day 2 of the 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies will witness Saud Shakeel (56*) and Mohd Rizwan (51*) continue their resilient partnership today which has saved the ship for the hosts for now at thr Multan Cricket Stadium. Their 97*-run partnership has taken Pakistan to 143/4 at the moment after they witnessed a top order meltdown courtesy of Jayden Seales picking up 3 scalps early in the day.
West Indies have been good in the field as well and have been trying to save the singles which is a good sign for a team. Jayden Seales triggered a top order meltdown for the hosts
Earlier, Pakistan skipper Shan Masod won the toss and elecetd to bat first after the day's play was delayed to foggy weather at the Multan Cricket stadium. Openers Shan Masood and Mohd Hurraira got off to a rough start, being dismissed within the first 9 overs. Babar Azam was also caught behind early, leading to the hosts losing a review. ALSO READ: BCCI lays out strict guidelines for players after Australia debacle
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 live telecast details
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 will not be available in India.
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 live streaming details
The live streaming for the PAK vs WI 1st Test Day 2 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
9:37 AM
PAK vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Babar disappointing for Pakistan!
Babar Azam came in when things were difficult for the hosts who were 2 wickets down early on Day 1. He did try and rotate the scoreboard but was later caught behind as well.
9:27 AM
PAK vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Jayden Seales shining for the Windies!
West Indies pacer Jayden Seales did the job for the West Indies on Day 1, picking up early wickets and ending with 3 scalps on the day. His 9-over spell early in the day proved vital for the visitors.
9:17 AM
PAK vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Saud-Rizwan look to build on for Pakistan!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2. The day will begin with PAK batter Saud Shakeel and Mohd Rizwan on the crease as they look to extend their 97*-run partnership in Multan today. Action to begin at 9:50 AM IST
First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 9:15 AM IST