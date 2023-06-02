close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MS Dhoni is very well-liked, pretty much worshipped in India: Devon Conway

New Zealand and CSK left-handed opener Devon Conway said talismanic wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is very well-liked and worshipped in India, adding that the support for him is quite incredible

IANS Dunedin (New Zealand)
New Delhi: Cricketer MS Dhoni spotted at Delhi airport on his way to Srinagar for army duty, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (PTI Photo)

MS Dhoni

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-handed opener Devon Conway said talismanic wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is very well-liked and worshipped in India, adding that the support for him is quite incredible.

Dhoni played the entire IPL 2023 season for Chennai with a left knee issue, making the fans and various cricket experts think the tournament could be the former India skipper's last appearance as a professional cricketer.

Whenever he came out to bat either at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai's home ground and in away matches, the crowd was engulfed by waves of yellow jerseys and gave him a rousing reception. Eventually, he captained Chennai to their fifth IPL title with a four-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"He (Dhoni) is very well-liked in India, he's pretty much worshipped there. To see the following and support they have for him is incredible. Every away game we had was pretty much a home game because of all the supporters travelling to support MS Dhoni. It was special -- a different world than what we're used to. I don't think he's able to do much outside the hotel due to his fame," Conway was quoted as saying by SENZ Radio.

Conway played a vital role for Chennai in winning IPL 2023, scoring six half-centuries while amassing 672 runs, being the third leading run-getter in the competition and forming a rock-solid opening pair with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top.

The opener acknowledged the role of head coach and former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming in leading Chennai to IPL 2023 title.

Also Read

Dhoni reveals that his eyes were filled with water in IPL 2023 opener

CSK vs RCB: Dhoni played with knee injury, Virat fined 10% match fee

Despite retirement from int'l cricket, Dhoni highest taxpayer in J'khand

CSK captain M S Dhoni likely to be admitted to hospital; find out why

Destiny had written for him: Hardik on Dhoni leading CSK to fifth IPL title

Adidas shares first look for new jerseys of the Indian cricket team

ECB CEO backs ICC model, says India justified in getting 38% of earnings

BCCI announces 14-member India 'A' squad for ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup

Former Cricket captain Dhoni successfully undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai

WTC Final: Australia to rely on bowling against India amid batting woes

"He's got the respect of the players. The way he runs the show there, he drives a good culture, he's got a good relationship with MS and the franchise owners as well. Having his support is very important and beneficial for us as a group and individuals," Conway said.

"I was pretty happy to be given the opportunity to open the batting throughout the season and be backed by Stephen Fleming and the captain MS Dhoni. It was a proud opportunity for me to grow my game and express myself in the IPL," he added.

Asked on how much his T20 game has grown in the last few years, Conway explained, "Every T20 game's got different scenarios, different situations, and how to attack those different moments of the game has been great to lean on (those) experienced guys to improve and move forward."

Playing in Chennai it was more of a spin surface, so you'd probably carry three spinners, same as Lucknow. But if you played in Bangalore or one of the Mumbai grounds, it's going to be slightly more batter friendly."

--IANS

nr/ak

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MS Dhoni Cricket sports

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

British govt appoints new acting chair for BBC to 'provide stability'

BBC
2 min read

BJP to contest MP Assembly polls under Chouhan's leadership: Party leader

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
1 min read

MS Dhoni is very well-liked, pretty much worshipped in India: Devon Conway

New Delhi: Cricketer MS Dhoni spotted at Delhi airport on his way to Srinagar for army duty, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (PTI Photo)
3 min read

Trading activity picks up pace in May amid buoyancy in the markets

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Delhi govt school teachers capable of being among best globally: Atishi

AAP candidate Atishi Marlena
2 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta-Foxconn setback shows cracks in Modi's $24 bn manufacturing push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
6 min read

I think animal spirits are already out in India Inc, says Sunil Mittal

sunil mittal
15 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, NHPC, AstraZeneca, SJVN

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

BSE
2 min read

Govt in talks with US-based Micron Technology for semiconductor fab factory

Micron Technology
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon