Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Perry's all-round show helps RCB register first win over MI in WPL

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry wrecked havoc with the ball first, claiming six wickets and then steered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 114 target with a four to seal playoffs berth for RCB

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:23 PM IST
Ellyse Perry lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium with her all-round show and took Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the Women's Premier League playoffs. 33-year-old Perry first created history with the ball as she scalped six wickets by conceding just 15 runs in 4 overs and then finished the match in style with a boundary. Thus RCB became the third team in WPL 2024 to register a place in the playoffs. 

After choosing to bowl first, the star Australian all-rounder, who had not yet claimed a wicket in the competition, had a memorable evening as she recorded the best bowling figures in the history of the Women's Premier League. She took six wickets for fifteen runs, helping RCB beat MI for 113, their second-lowest total in the WPL.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Chasing 114 to win, RCB were 39 for 3 in the seventh over. It could have been worse had Nat Sciver-Brunt held on to two catches off Shabnim Ismail.

However, the 33-year-old Perry slammed a 38-ball 40, sharing an unbroken 76-run stand with Richa Ghosh (36 off 28) to take RCB across the finish line in 15 overs.

With the win, RCB finished their league engagements at third position with eight points, while MI (10) stayed at the second spot behind Delhi Capitals (10) on the Women's Premier League points table.

In a must-win match to seal their top-three position, Perry got the ball to nip back consistently to clean up four batters and trap two in front of the wicket to drain the life out of Harmanpreet Kaur's side, leaving them tottering at 82 for 7 in 13 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (T: 114 runs from 20 ovs)
BATTING   R B M 4s 6s SR
Smriti Mandhana (c) c †Bala b Nat Sciver-Brunt 11 13 14 2 0 84.61
Sophie Molineux st †Bala b Matthews 9 9 14 2 0 100
Ellyse Perry not out 40 38 15 5 1 105.26
Sophie Devine b Ismail 4 2 5 1 0 200
Richa Ghosh † not out 36 28 3 4 2 128.57
Extras (b 4, w 11) 15
TOTAL 15 Ov (RR: 7.66) 115/3          
BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s
Shabnim Ismail 4 0 19 1 4.75 18 2
Hayley Matthews 2 0 11 1 5.5 9 2
Nat Sciver-Brunt 2 0 18 1 9 5 2
Saika Ishaque 2 0 24 0 12 5 3
Pooja Vastrakar 3 0 26 0 8.66 8 3
Amelia Kerr 2 0 13 0 6.5 5 2

Earlier, Hayley Matthews (26) and Sajeevan Sajana (30), who was promoted up the order, provided a powerful start to the defending champions, adding 43 off 35 balls.

Matthew was the aggressor at the start, using her slog shots to blast two fours and two sixes. 

However, Sophie Devine dismissed Matthews in the last over of the powerplay.

Sajana then took over the reins and smashed Devine for a four and a six before Perry brought RCB back into the game.

Perry bowled outside off length deliveries and both Sajana and Harmanpreet Kaur fell for the trap. Perry's brilliant bowling left MI at 65 for 3 in 9 overs.

Also Read

Ellyse Perry registers best bowling figures in Women's Premier League 2024

WPL 2024 MI vs RCB Highlights: Precious Perry takes Bangalore to playoffs

IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

WPL 2024 UP vs RCB Highlights: Mandhana, Perry helps Bangalore win big

WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Highlights: Mandhana, Molineux maul Giants in Bengaluru

Ranji Trophy Final: Rohit, Tendulkar give importnace to domestic cricket

Ranji Trophy Final: Musheer Khan credits Sachin's presence for his hundred

Women's Premier League 2024 playoffs schedule, live match time, streaming

He needed assistance to even go to toilet: Dhawan lauds Pant's hardwork

Ranji Trophy final: Harsha Dube confirms Vidarbha will go for the 538 chase


Sajana hit five boundaries and a six in her 21-ball knock.

Perry continued to wreak havoc with the ball. The Aussie all-rounder, then, returned to trap Amelia Kerr (2) in front before cleaning up Amanjot Kaur (4) in the 11th over.

In the final over of her spell, the Australian flattened the off stumps of Pooja Vastrakar (6) first and then deceived Nat Sciver-Brunt (10) with another inswinger in her final over to grab a record six-wicket haul.

It was a sensational show from Perry, who took the six wickets off her last 15 balls. Asha Sobhana (1/12), Molineux (1/26) and Shreyanka Patil (1/3) were also among the wickets.

Mumbai Indians Women (20 ovs maximum)
BATTING Dismissals R B M 4s 6s SR
Hayley Matthews c Perry b Devine 26 23 24 2 2 113.04
Sajeevan Sajana b Perry 30 21 38 5 1 142.85
Nat Sciver-Brunt lbw b Perry 10 15 34 1 0 66.66
Harmanpreet Kaur (c) b Perry 0 1 1 0 0 0
Amelia Kerr lbw b Perry 2 5 8 0 0 40
Amanjot Kaur b Perry 4 2 1 1 0 200
Pooja Vastrakar b Perry 6 10 8 1 0 60
Humaira Kazi c Devine b Sobhana 4 7 10 0 0 57.14
Priyanka Bala † not out 19 18 18 2 0 105.55
Shabnim Ismail st †Ghosh b Patil 8 8 9 1 0 100
Saika Ishaque lbw b Molineux 1 4 1 0 0 25
Extras (lb 3) 3
TOTAL 19 Ov (RR: 5.94) 113
BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s
Renuka Singh 2 0 16 0 8 8 2
Sophie Molineux 4 0 26 1 6.5 10 4
Shradda Pokharkar 1 0 9 0 9 3 0
Sophie Devine 3 0 21 1 7 11 3
Ellyse Perry 4 0 15 6 3.75 18 3
Georgia Wareham 2 0 8 0 4 4 0
Asha Sobhana 2 0 12 1 6 4 1
Shreyanka Patil 1 0 3 1 3 4 0

Topics : Women's Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon