Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / 'Playing all formats is a Luxury': Kuldeep on Mindset and the road ahead

'Playing all formats is a Luxury': Kuldeep on Mindset and the road ahead

Kuldeep said Test cricket still holds a special place for most players and acknowledged that remaining in contention across formats requires both discipline and clarity.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

Anish Kumar New De;hi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav believes playing all three formats is “a luxury”, but said clarity of role and an attacking mindset have helped him stay relevant despite intense competition for spots. Kuldeep, who returned midway from the Australia T20I series to prepare for the South Africa Tests, made an impression in Kolkata with a four-wicket haul even as India lost by 30 runs.
 
With 342 wickets across formats, his value to India’s bowling group remains evident. Kuldeep said the next phase of his career will be shaped by fitness and consistency in the longest format.
 
‘A Luxury’ to Play All Three Formats
 
 
Kuldeep said Test cricket still holds a special place for most players and acknowledged that remaining in contention across formats requires both discipline and clarity.
 
“Obviously, you want to play in all formats, but if you get a chance to play Test cricket, you enjoy it. Playing in all formats for India is a luxury,” he said on JioStar’s Follow The Blues.

Also Read

Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav leaves T20I squad to prep for India vs South Africa Test

Rohit Sharma in Perth

India dressing-room scenes: Rohit cracks joke; Gambhir, Gill share laughter

India cricket team

A day of 2 tales at Kotla: West Indies put stiff fightback after follow-on

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 full scorecard

Can Shaheen repeat 2021 T20 WC performance vs IND to help PAK win Asia Cup

India's Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan's Sufiyaan Muqeem (L-R)

Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 player battles to watch during India vs Pakistan match

 
“Everyone loves Test cricket. It’s a format that everyone enjoys, but it’s also very challenging. The next 4-5 years are very important for me in Test cricket, so I will focus on maintaining my fitness and keep performing like this.”
 
Kuldeep added that the support of the team management has helped him refine his role and approach.
 
“I am very clear as an attacking bowler, I know my role over the years. The coach and the captain have given me a lot of clarity and support. I always keep an attacking mindset and bowl accordingly. That’s my job; taking wickets. That’s how they look at me.” 
 
Siraj: Playing Strong Teams Raises Standards
 
India pacer Mohammed Siraj echoed the sentiment that challenging tours sharpen skills and confidence. He said bowling to South Africa’s batting group has helped him recognise areas of improvement.
 
“When you’re playing against a good team, and you’re bowling against good batsmen and taking their wickets, you get a lot of confidence. Because when you play against a strong team, you quickly realise where you’re making a mistake.
 
“So, it’s good that I’m playing against a team like South Africa. It’s a lot of fun,” he said.
 
Tea Before Lunch: A Rare Adjustment for Guwahati Test
 
With sunrise and sunset timings shifting sharply during winter in the northeast, the Guwahati Test will feature tea being taken before lunch to maximise daylight and ensure the full quota of overs. While common in day-night Tests, the decision is unusual for a day game and has been introduced due to consistently fading evening light.
 
South Africa opener Aiden Markram said the change would be “interesting” but not ideal.
 
“I’m not the biggest fan of it, to be honest. I think Test cricket should always start at 10 a.m. with lunch followed by tea. But those are the cards you’re dealt, and you just get on with it. It’ll be something different to experience, but hopefully, it doesn’t become a common thing.”
 
Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj said the World Test champions were prepared to adapt.
 
“It’s an interesting one, but you can understand the thinking behind it. Sunlight becomes a factor, so they’re trying to maximise playing time. We respect the rules put in place, and we’re here to compete and give our best as a South African unit.”

More From This Section

Monty panesar vs Steve Smith Ashes 2025

Explained: Why Steve Smith fired a sharp shot at Panesar ahead of Ashes

Australia vs England 1st Test live match timings

Ashes 2025-26: AUS vs ENG 1st Test Playing 11, timing, live streaming

SL A vs BAN A

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: SL seal SF berth with thrilling 6-run win

Shubman Gill

IND vs SA 2nd Test Playing 11: Who will replace Gill if he remains unfit?

Asia Cup Rising stars semi-final schedule

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-finals schedule, live time and streaming

Topics : Cricket News kuldeep yadav India vs South Africa India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon