Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Haryana humble defending champions Saurashtra

Haryana did experience some anxious moments before getting home in the final session, having lost three quick wickets. Ashok Menaria (58 not out) anchored the chase with Rahul Tewatia (10 not out)

Jayant Yadav. Photo: ANI

Jayant Yadav starred in Haryana win over Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy. Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Rajkot
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 12:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Haryana humbled defending champions Saurashtra in their own backyard by four wickets in a low-scoring Ranji Trophy game here on Sunday.
Resuming day three at 148 for six, Saurashtra stretched their second innings to 220 all out with the help of skipper Jaydev Unadkat (23) and Parth Bhut (47), setting a 166-run target for Haryana.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Haryana did experience some anxious moments before getting home in the final session, having lost three quick wickets. Ashok Menaria (58 not out) anchored the chase with Rahul Tewatia (10 not out) staying with him at the other end.
Saurashtra let the game slip away from them on the opening day when they were bundled out for 145 with Jayant Yadav taking a five-wicket haul.
Haryana had made 200 in their first innings with Saurashtra doing well to dismiss the opposition after the visitors made a strong start.
The game was dominated by spinners including Jayant and Nishant Sindhu from Haryana. From the hosts' side, veteran Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut and Yuvrajsinh Jadeja were the main wicket takers.
Cheteshwar Pujara made 49 and 43 in his two innings.
It was the first defeat of the season for Saurashtra who had got three points against Jharkhand in their opening game of the season.
For Haryana, it was a timely result as they had to share a point each with Rajasthan in their opening game in which only 42 overs could be bowled due to bad light.
Brief scores:

Saurashtra 145 and 220 in 78.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Arpit Vasavada 45, Parth Bhut 47; Nishant Sindhu 5/84). Haryana 200 in 67 overs and 168/6 in 59.1 overs (Ashok Menaria 58 not out; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4/58). Haryana won by four wickets.
In Pune:

Jharkhand 1st innings: 403 all out

Maharashtra 1st innings: 543 all out in 132 overs (Kedar Jadhav 182, Pavan Shah 136, Ankit Bawne 114 not out).

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Riyan Parag hits 2nd-fastest century in Ranji Trophy. Check who tops list

Ranji Trophy: Dhull to lead 26-member Delhi team, Badoni named his deputy

New Zealand beats Pakistan by 21 runs in 2nd T20, leads 5-match series 2-0

Man detained for breaching security, hugging Virat Kohli during Indore T20

IND vs AFG: Players walking the talk, India ticking all boxes, feels Rohit

Australia's Shaun Marsh announces retirement from professional cricket

IND vs AFG: Rohit records second most ducks in T20Is, social media on fire

In Delhi:

Services 1st innings: 466/4 declared in 161.2 overs (Anshul Gupta 149, Ravi Chauhan 107, Rajat Paliwal 108 not out)

Rajasthan 1st innings: 131/9 in 59 overs (Shubham Sharma 36; Arjun Sharma 3/32, Poonia Pooonia 2/21).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ranji Trophy Haryana Domestic cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 12:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon