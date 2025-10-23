Rohit Sharma surpasses Ganguly, trails only Kohli and Tendulkar in ODIs

In a display of determination and class, Rohit Sharma not only anchored India’s innings in challenging conditions at the Adelaide Oval but also etched his name deeper into the record books. The Indian skipper surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the third-highest run-getter for India in One Day Internationals (ODIs), a testament to longevity, grit, and mastery across eras.
Rohit’s milestone moment: Crossing Ganguly’s legacy
The second ODI against Australia on Thursday was no ordinary day for Indian cricket. As Rohit flicked a delivery through square leg in the 14th over, he quietly moved past Ganguly’s career tally of 11,221 ODI runs. The landmark made him the third Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) and Virat Kohli (14,181 runs), to enter the elite club of 11,000-plus runs in the 50-over format.
Rohit’s latest milestone came in his 275th ODI, where he now boasts 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69, including 32 centuries and 59 fifties—a record that speaks to both flair and fortitude. His career-best 264 remains the highest individual score in ODI history, achieved back in 2014 against Sri Lanka.
In contrast, Ganguly’s 11,221 runs came over 308 matches at an average of 40.95. While the Prince of Kolkata was the flag-bearer of India’s aggressive brand of cricket in the early 2000s, Rohit’s calm dominance has redefined modern opening batsmanship.
|Top 10 highest run-getters for India in ODIs
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1989-2012
|463
|452
|41
|18426
|200*
|44.83
|21368
|86.23
|49
|96
|20
|2016
|195
|Virat Kohli
|2008-2025
|304*
|292
|45
|14181
|183
|57.41
|15204
|93.27
|51
|74
|18
|1325
|152
|Rohit Sharma
|2007-2025
|275*
|267
|36
|11249
|264
|48.69
|12145
|92.62
|32
|59
|16
|1053
|346
|Sourav Ganguly
|1992-2007
|308
|297
|23
|11221
|183
|40.95
|15235
|73.65
|22
|71
|16
|1104
|189
|Rahul Dravid
|1996-2011
|340
|314
|39
|10768
|153
|39.15
|15127
|71.18
|12
|82
|13
|942
|42
|MS Dhoni
|2004-2019
|347
|294
|83
|10599
|183*
|50.23
|12164
|87.13
|9
|73
|10
|809
|222
|M Azharuddin
|1985-2000
|334
|308
|54
|9378
|153*
|36.92
|12669
|74.02
|7
|58
|9
|622
|77
|Yuvraj Singh
|2000-2017
|301
|275
|39
|8609
|150
|36.47
|9846
|87.43
|14
|52
|18
|896
|153
|Virender Sehwag
|1999-2013
|241
|235
|9
|7995
|219
|35.37
|7655
|104.44
|15
|37
|14
|1092
|131
|Shikhar Dhawan
|2010-2022
|167
|164
|10
|6793
|143
|44.11
|7436
|91.35
|17
|39
|5
|842
|79
The knock that spoke volumes
On a day when batting was anything but easy, Rohit’s 73 off 92 balls was worth far more than the numbers suggested. The early overs were dominated by Josh Hazlewood, whose relentless discipline saw Rohit play 17 consecutive dot balls. With the ball seaming and darting off the surface, even India’s most assured batsmen looked tentative.
Kohli, dismissed for a duck by Xavier Bartlett, fell to a sharply moving delivery that trapped him plumb in front—a rare sight at a venue where he has traditionally flourished.
Rohit, however, soldiered on. His first boundary came only after a period of patient restraint—an elegant flick off Mitchell Starc over square leg. The turning point arrived when he launched back-to-back pull shots off Mitchell Owen, signalling a shift from survival to assertion. That over yielded 17 runs and changed the rhythm of the innings.
A veteran’s statement
The innings wasn’t just about runs—it was about resolve. Rohit batted like a man on a mission, aware of whispers questioning his place in the team’s long-term plans. Each forward defence, each leave outside off, carried intent. By the time he was dismissed trying to pull Starc for a six, he had already underlined one thing—there is still ample fuel left in the tank for the journey to the 2027 World Cup.
His gritty 73 became the cornerstone of India’s total of 264 for nine, a score that looked modest yet competitive on a lively surface.
Rohit’s evolving legacy
With over 11,000 ODI runs, three double centuries, and a World Cup century under his belt, Rohit Sharma has long moved from promise to permanence. What Thursday reaffirmed was that even as India’s cricketing landscape evolves, the veteran opener remains central to its narrative.
In an age where instant impact often overshadows endurance, Rohit’s numbers tell a richer story—of patience, adaptability, and sustained excellence. From the carefree strokemaker of 2007 to the calculating captain of 2025, his career arc embodies the evolution of Indian cricket itself.