South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20: Centurion pitch report, key stats

South Africa (SA) will aim to seal the three-match T20I series when they face the West Indies (WI) in the second T20I at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, January 29.

In the opening T20I in Paarl, South Africa dominated the West Indies with ease. After winning the toss, Aiden Markram chose to bowl first, and the West Indies found themselves in trouble, losing half their side for just 95 runs in the 12th over. Despite some valuable lower-order contributions from Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, and stand-in captain Roston Chase, the West Indies could only manage 173/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

South Africa’s response was swift and clinical. The openers made quick work of the target, reducing the required runs significantly within the first eight overs. After Lhu-dre Pretorius was dismissed for 44 off 28 balls, Markram (86* off 47) and Ryan Rickelton guided the hosts to victory in just 17.5 overs.

ALSO READ: South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming The West Indies will be hoping for the return of their regular captain, Shai Hope, in this crucial match. To stand a chance against a dominant South African side, the visitors will need to raise their game significantly.

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20: Super Sport Park, Centurion pitch report

The pitch at SuperSport Park in Centurion is expected to offer good batting conditions. During the SA20, the surfaces were fairly balanced, offering some assistance to seam bowlers, while batters who spent time at the crease were able to score runs relatively comfortably.

South Africa vs West Indies: Head-to-head stats in T20s in Centurion

The South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match at Super Sport Park in Centurion on Thursday will be their third head-to-head encounter at this venue in T20Is. So far, both South Africa and West Indies have one win each at Centurion in T20I encounters against each other.

Most recent T20 match in Centurion

The last T20 match at Super Sport Park in Park in Centurion was played in December 2024 between South Africa and Pakistan. Pakistan batted first and posted 206 for 5. In reply, South Africa won the tie by seven wickets on the night.