Pakistan register 1st win vs Australia in T20Is after seven years

Pakistan cricket team produced a stellar all-round performance to defeat a second-string Australian side in the first T20 International of their three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. The win marks Pakistan's first T20I victory over Australia in seven years, providing the team with much-needed confidence ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

A Historic Win for Pakistan

This victory ended a long T20I drought for Pakistan against Australia, who had dominated their encounters in recent years. Pakistan's last win over Australia came on October 28, 2018, when they triumphed by 33 runs in Dubai. Since then, the two teams have met several times, with Australia maintaining their supremacy. However, on Thursday, Pakistan put together a complete performance with both bat and ball to break the seven-year winless streak.

Dominant All-Round Performance

Pakistan’s spinners played a pivotal role in securing a 22-run victory over Australia in the opening T20I of the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This victory gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the series, marking their first T20I win against Australia in seven years. Set a challenging target, Pakistan’s bowlers applied pressure right from the start. Shaheen Afridi and Saim Ayub made early breakthroughs, with Ayub taking the crucial wicket of Matthew Short (5) in the 3rd over with a beautifully bowled carrom ball. Travis Head, who had shown some promise, was dismissed for 23 after a stunning catch by Babar Azam at long-off off Ayub’s bowling.

Despite early setbacks, Australia’s Cameron Green (36) and Josh Philippe (12) attempted to revive their chase. However, the required run rate continued to climb, and wickets kept tumbling. Mohammad Nawaz was exceptional with the ball, conceding just 25 runs in his 4 overs while picking up one important wicket. Abrar Ahmed delivered the match-winning performance, taking 2 wickets for just 10 runs in his 4-over spell, including the crucial wicket of Philippe.

Australia’s chase faltered as they reached 126/8 by the 18th over, needing 43 off the final 12 balls. Although Xavier Bartlett (17) struck a boundary off Abrar Ahmed, the required rate proved too high. The lower order couldn’t build any significant partnerships, and Australia was bowled out for 126 in 19.5 overs.

Pakistan’s spinners, particularly Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, and Abrar Ahmed, dominated Australia’s batting, claiming wickets at regular intervals. With a disciplined bowling performance, Pakistan clinched a well-deserved 22-run victory, taking an early lead in the series.

PCB's Next Move: T20 World Cup Participation

As Pakistan celebrates its win, all eyes are on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which is expected to announce its final decision on the country's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. According to reports from Pakistan media, the PCB is likely to stage a symbolic protest during the tournament by having players wear black armbands. The official statement regarding this move is expected to be made either on Friday or Monday.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty regarding their participation in the upcoming World Cup, Pakistan’s morale is high after this win, and they will be keen to maintain their momentum in the remaining two matches of the series.