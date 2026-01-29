Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SA vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match in Centurion today?

South Africa will aim to keep the momentum going in Centurion in their final T20I assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa and West Indies resume their T20I battle today at SuperSport Park, Centurion, with the hosts holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After a commanding nine-wicket win in Paarl, the Proteas will be keen to maintain momentum and seal the series with a game to spare.
 
Led confidently by Aiden Markram, South Africa looked well drilled in the opener as both their bowling attack and batting unit clicked seamlessly. Markram’s unbeaten 86 not only powered the chase but also highlighted his growing authority as captain. With Centurion offering pace and bounce, South Africa’s fast bowlers and in-form top order will back themselves to deliver another dominant display.
 
 
West Indies, meanwhile, face a must-win encounter to keep the series alive. Having faltered at crucial junctures in the first T20I, the visitors will look for a sharper, more disciplined performance. A potential return for captain Shai Hope could provide stability as the Caribbean side aim to level the series and force a decider.  Check all the live updates of the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match here 
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match globally? Take a look.
 
South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I broadcasting details
Region / Country TV Telecast Live Streaming
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar
South Africa SABC 2 / SuperSport SABC Plus
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow.tv
United Kingdom TBA TBA
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play
Pakistan TBA Tapmad
Australia Fox Cricket Fox Sports App
New Zealand Sky Sports NZ Sky Go
Middle East & North Africa - STARZPLAY

South Africa vs West Indies: Today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will the 2nd T20 match between South Africa and West Indies be played? 
The South Africa and West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played on Thursday, January 29.
 
What is the venue for the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies? 
The South Africa and West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
 
When will the toss for the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 take place? 
The toss for the second T20I match between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 9 pm IST.
 
When will the second ball of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies be bowled? 
The second ball of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies will be bowled at 9.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies in India? 
The live telecast of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies in India? 
The live streaming of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies will be available on JioHotstar and its website in India.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

