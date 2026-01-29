SA vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match in Centurion today?
South Africa will aim to keep the momentum going in Centurion in their final T20I assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
South Africa and West Indies resume their T20I battle today at SuperSport Park, Centurion, with the hosts holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After a commanding nine-wicket win in Paarl, the Proteas will be keen to maintain momentum and seal the series with a game to spare.
Led confidently by Aiden Markram, South Africa looked well drilled in the opener as both their bowling attack and batting unit clicked seamlessly. Markram’s unbeaten 86 not only powered the chase but also highlighted his growing authority as captain. With Centurion offering pace and bounce, South Africa’s fast bowlers and in-form top order will back themselves to deliver another dominant display.
West Indies, meanwhile, face a must-win encounter to keep the series alive. Having faltered at crucial junctures in the first T20I, the visitors will look for a sharper, more disciplined performance. A potential return for captain Shai Hope could provide stability as the Caribbean side aim to level the series and force a decider. Check all the live updates of the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match here
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match globally? Take a look.
|South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I broadcasting details
|Region / Country
|TV Telecast
|Live Streaming
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|South Africa
|SABC 2 / SuperSport
|SABC Plus
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow.tv
|United Kingdom
|TBA
|TBA
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|Pakistan
|TBA
|Tapmad
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Fox Sports App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|Sky Go
|Middle East & North Africa
|-
|STARZPLAY
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 8:26 PM IST