India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 4th T20I match today?

New Zealand will battle for pride in the fourth T20 having already lost the series in Guwahati
Having already sealed the five-match series, India will look to tighten their grip when they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam today. After comprehensive victories in Guwahati, Raipur and Guwahati again, the Men in Blue have left no doubt about their dominance, overwhelming New Zealand with ruthless batting displays. Check IND vs NZ 4th T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
India’s intent has been clear from the outset of the series, go hard, go early, and give the opposition no breathing space. Scores of 238 batting first in the opener, followed by chases of 209 in just 15.2 overs and 154 inside 10 overs, underline the aggressive blueprint Suryakumar Yadav’s side is committed to ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
With the series outcome settled, the fourth T20I presents India an opportunity to test bench strength and manage workloads, while New Zealand will be desperate to arrest their slide and restore some confidence after being comprehensively outplayed in all three games so far.
|India vs New Zealand 4th T20 broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Live Telecast
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App / Website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go / NOW
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now / Sky Go
|Australia
|Fox Sports / Channel 7
|Kayo Sports
|Middle East
|BeIN Sports
|BeIN Connect
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|Europe (Selected)
|Local Sports Channels
|YuppTV
India vs New Zealand today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details
When will India vs New Zealand 4th T20 take place?
The fourth match of the five match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday (January 28).
What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 4th T20?
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the India vs New Zealand fourth T20 match on January 28.
What is India vs New Zealand 4th T20 live toss time?
The toss for the fourth T20 match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match?
The India vs New Zealand 4th T20 live match will begin at 7 PM IST.
Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match in India?
The live telecast of India vs New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match in India?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
