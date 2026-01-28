India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 4th T20I match today?

Check IND vs NZ 4th T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Having already sealed the five-match series, India will look to tighten their grip when they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam today. After comprehensive victories in Guwahati, Raipur and Guwahati again, the Men in Blue have left no doubt about their dominance, overwhelming New Zealand with ruthless batting displays.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Suryakumar Yadav: We’re going to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, and we’ll get a chance to practise here later. There was a lot of dew last night and today it’s a little humid as well, so we feel that in the second innings the ball will come onto the bat nicely. I think the important thing is to repeat the good habits we’ve built over the past year, not just in this series. We want to keep doing the good things we’ve been doing, learn from the last game, and go out there, enjoy ourselves, play the format the way it’s meant to be played, and entertain the people who’ve come here. It’s a beautiful ground and a lovely crowd here. Hopefully the boys are charged up and we have a good, entertaining night. Arshdeep comes in for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle in the last game. Axar Patel still needs a bit more time, so hopefully we’ll see him in the next game. The batters will need to take a bit more responsibility, but at the same time not shy away from playing with fearless intent. We’ve got five good bowling options today, so we’ll see how it goes. Mitchell Santner: It looks like a good wicket again. The dew has already kind of set in, so it might be a bit harder later on. The runs and scores are definitely evolving. We know the quality of this Indian side, and we’ve seen that in the first three games. We need to be better with the ball. First up, though, it looks like a good wicket, so we’ll try to set a strong total tonight. Most of the guys are already here playing this series. Lockie is still out, and Finn (Allen) is on his way, so we’ve got a couple of additions still to come. But the roles are pretty clear, and we’ll probably get similar wickets in the World Cup. One change - Foulkes comes in for Jamieson. Lockie and Finn are still a little way off, but it’s good to have them coming back.

India’s intent has been clear from the outset of the series, go hard, go early, and give the opposition no breathing space. Scores of 238 batting first in the opener, followed by chases of 209 in just 15.2 overs and 154 inside 10 overs, underline the aggressive blueprint Suryakumar Yadav’s side is committed to ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

But how can you watch this highly anticipated match globally? Take a look.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20 broadcasting details Country / Region TV Live Telecast Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App / Website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now / Sky Go Australia Fox Sports / Channel 7 Kayo Sports Middle East BeIN Sports BeIN Connect Africa SuperSport SuperSport App Europe (Selected) Local Sports Channels YuppTV

India vs New Zealand today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs New Zealand 4th T20 take place?

The fourth match of the five match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday (January 28).

What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 4th T20?

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the India vs New Zealand fourth T20 match on January 28.

What is India vs New Zealand 4th T20 live toss time?

The toss for the fourth T20 match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match?

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20 live match will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match in India?

The live telecast of India vs New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match in India?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.