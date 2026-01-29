Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026: RCB vs UP - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

WPL 2026: RCB vs UP - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

RCB, despite leading the table, are also facing a drop in form after a promising start. A five-match winning streak was followed by back-to-back defeats, raising questions about their momentum.

WPL 2026 - RCB vs UPW pitch report

WPL 2026 - RCB vs UPW pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the WPL 2026 nears its climax, UP Warriorz find themselves in a precarious position, battling to avoid a fourth consecutive season of underperformance. Despite major changes, including a squad overhaul and the arrival of Meg Lanning as captain, they have struggled to find consistency, especially with their Indian players. Their top-order woes are highlighted by the ongoing struggles of Kiran Navgire, who has failed to provide the necessary starts. With just two games left, UPW must win both to stay in the race, though even one victory might keep them alive, but only through a complex series of permutations.
 
 
On the other hand, RCB, despite leading the table, are also facing a drop in form after a promising start. A five-match winning streak was followed by back-to-back defeats, raising questions about their momentum. With their upcoming match against UPW critical for both sides—UPW to salvage their season and RCB to maintain their grip on the top spot—this encounter is poised to be a high-stakes contest. While UPW’s challenge is urgent, RCB’s focus will be on recalibrating their form and ensuring that their recent slump doesn't evolve into a deeper pattern.
 
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match
 
The Kotambi Stadium pitch has been relatively slow in WPL 2026, which has made scoring runs tougher. Low totals have been common in most matches here. Both pace bowlers and spinners have found help from the pitch, with the ball gripping and behaving unpredictably. Batsmen have struggled to get off to a fast start, particularly when chasing, so teams opting to bat first have had an advantage. 

Also Read

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I pitch report

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Lahore pitch report, key stadium stats

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I preview

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

RCB vs UPW preview WPL 2026 match 18

WPL 2026 today's match: RCB vs UP preview, toss timings and live streaming

Aaron Jones charged by ICC for breach of conduct

ICC charges USA cricketer Aaron Jones with five anti-corruption breaches

IND vs NZ Vizag

India vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS 4th T20I: Dube's 65 goes in vain as NZ beat IND by 50 runs in Vizag

 
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Head-to-head stats at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
 
RCB and UPW are yet to play against each other at Kotambi Stadium in the WPL.
 
Most recent WPL match at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
 
The most recent WPL match played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, was Match 17 of WPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. GG got th ebetter of Delhi Capitals, defending 8 runs in the final over the match.
 
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Key WPL stats 
Kotambi Stadium Vadodara WPL key stats
Stat Detail
Matches 7
Won Batting First 1
Won Chasing 6
Highest Total 202/4 by RCB vs GG
Lowest Total 108 All Out by UPW vs GG
Highest Successful Chase 202/4 in 18.3 overs by RCB vs GG
Lowest Total Defended 153/8 in 20 overs by GG vs UPW
Highest Individual Score Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 100* off 57 balls vs RCB
Best Bowling Innings Hayley Matthews (MI) - 3/16 in 4 overs vs GG
Most Wickets Renuka Singh Thakur (GG) - 7 wickets
Total 6s 56 sixes
Most 6s Ashleigh Gardner (GG) - 12 sixes
Total 4s 268 fours
Most 4s Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 24 fours
 

More From This Section

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I live streaming

India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 4th T20I match today?

India vs New Zealand 4th T20 pitch report

India vs New Zealand 4th T20: Visakhapatnam pitch report, key stadium stats

Today's cricket match: India vs New Zealand 4th T20I in Vizag

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I preview, team news, live streaming, toss time

Jemimah Rodrigues fined for slow over rate during DC vs GG

Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues fined for slow over-rate during GG defeat

Amy Jones picked as replacement in UP Warriorz squad for Phoebe Litchfield

WPL 2026: Amy Jones replaces injured Litchfield in UP Warriorz squad

Topics : Women's Premier League Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance