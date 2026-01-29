WPL 2026: RCB vs UP - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

As the WPL 2026 nears its climax, UP Warriorz find themselves in a precarious position, battling to avoid a fourth consecutive season of underperformance. Despite major changes, including a squad overhaul and the arrival of Meg Lanning as captain, they have struggled to find consistency, especially with their Indian players. Their top-order woes are highlighted by the ongoing struggles of Kiran Navgire, who has failed to provide the necessary starts. With just two games left, UPW must win both to stay in the race, though even one victory might keep them alive, but only through a complex series of permutations.

On the other hand, RCB, despite leading the table, are also facing a drop in form after a promising start. A five-match winning streak was followed by back-to-back defeats, raising questions about their momentum. With their upcoming match against UPW critical for both sides—UPW to salvage their season and RCB to maintain their grip on the top spot—this encounter is poised to be a high-stakes contest. While UPW’s challenge is urgent, RCB’s focus will be on recalibrating their form and ensuring that their recent slump doesn't evolve into a deeper pattern.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match

ALSO READ: Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Lahore pitch report, key stadium stats The Kotambi Stadium pitch has been relatively slow in WPL 2026, which has made scoring runs tougher. Low totals have been common in most matches here. Both pace bowlers and spinners have found help from the pitch, with the ball gripping and behaving unpredictably. Batsmen have struggled to get off to a fast start, particularly when chasing, so teams opting to bat first have had an advantage.

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Head-to-head stats at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

RCB and UPW are yet to play against each other at Kotambi Stadium in the WPL.

Most recent WPL match at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

The most recent WPL match played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, was Match 17 of WPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. GG got th ebetter of Delhi Capitals, defending 8 runs in the final over the match.