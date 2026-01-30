WPL 2026: Mumbai vs Gujarat preview, toss timings, live streaming

One of the most crucial matches of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will take place today at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium, with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match 19 of the season. This will be a straight shoot-out for a place in the playoffs, as whoever wins the match will join Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL 2026 playoffs.

MI team news

The defending champions Mumbai Indians have had a roller-coaster ride in the WPL 2026 season so far. They started their title defence with a loss against RCB before beating DC and GG to get back in form. However, they then lost back-to-back games against UPW before finally securing a must-win game against RCB. They now need a win against GG to keep their title defence alive.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's Instagram account briefly disappears, returns within hours While MI have the upper hand against GG historically, winning all eight of their head-to-head encounters, they will have their task cut out for them. In terms of the team, except for opener Sajeevan Sajana, all of their batters are in supreme touch, but the issue lies with their bowling, where, apart from Shabnim Ismail, no other bowler has been able to perform consistently. MI need their bowlers to be on top on Friday if they wish to keep their unbeaten streak against GG alive.

GG team news

Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants are on the verge of securing their second straight playoffs spot. The only thing that stands between them and the playoffs is a team they have never been able to beat in WPL history, i.e., MI. However, this time GG have the squad depth and form to back their cause.

Sophie Devine has been exceptional with both bat and ball, while openers Beth Mooney and Anushka Sharma are leading the batting charge with dominance. In bowling, Renuka Singh Thakur is taking early wickets, while the spinners are containing runs in the middle overs. Their death bowling has been an issue, where they have been leaking runs in bunches. If they manage to keep that in check, they are well poised to secure their first-ever WPL win over MI and seal a playoffs spot in WPL 2026.

WPL 2026 GG vs MI: Playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma, Poonam Khemnar

Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probable): Beth Mooney (w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Happy Kumari

MI vs GG: Head-to-head in WPL

Total matches: 8

MI won: 8

GG won: 0

No result: 0

WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Full squads

MI full squad for WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque

GG full squad for WPL 2026: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (w), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG be played?

The MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Friday, January 30.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG?

The WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

When will the toss for the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG in India?

The live telecast of the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG in India?

The live streaming of the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.