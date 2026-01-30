WPL 2026: MI vs GG - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats
New Delhi
In match 19 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, Gujarat Giants (GG W) will face the defending champions, Mumbai Indians (MI W), at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Friday, January 30.
Gujarat Giants, under the leadership of Ashleigh Gardner, have shown strong form in the tournament. They are currently ranked second on the points table with four wins and three losses. Coming into this match, Gujarat is riding a two-match winning streak, having triumphed over UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals in their previous outings.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have had a mixed campaign, securing three wins and suffering four defeats from seven matches. They are placed third on the points table. However, Mumbai’s fortunes seem to be improving, as they broke a three-match losing streak by defeating the table-toppers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, by 15 runs in their most recent game.
Both teams will be eager to maintain or improve their positions in the standings, making this encounter a crucial one for both sides. With Gujarat in better form and Mumbai aiming to build momentum, this promises to be an exciting contest.
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for GG vs MI WPL 2026 match
The Kotambi Stadium pitch in WPL 2026 has proven to be quite slow, making run-scoring challenging. Many matches at this venue have seen low totals, with both pacers and spinners benefiting from the conditions. The ball has often gripped and behaved erratically, causing difficulties for batsmen to get off to a quick start, especially while chasing. Teams choosing to bat first have had the upper hand, as they have been able to post competitive totals before the pitch becomes even more unpredictable.
WPL 2026 GG vs MI: Head-to-head stats at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
GG and MI are yet to play against each other at Kotambi Stadium in the WPL.
Most recent WPL match at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
The most recent WPL match played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, was Match 18 of WPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz. RCb won the tie by 8 wickets on the night.
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Key WPL stats
|Kotambi Stadium Vadodara WPL key stats
|Stat
|Detail
|Matches
|8
|Won Batting First
|1
|Won Chasing
|7
|Highest Total
|202/4 by RCB vs GG
|Lowest Total
|108 All Out by UPW vs GG
|Highest Successful Chase
|202/4 in 18.3 overs by RCB vs GG
|Lowest Total Defended
|153/8 in 20 overs by GG vs UPW
|Highest Individual Score
|Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 100* off 57 balls vs RCB
|Best Bowling Innings
|Hayley Matthews (MI) - 3/16 in 4 overs vs GG
|Most Wickets
|Renuka Singh Thakur (GG) - 7 wickets
|Total 6s
|56 sixes
|Most 6s
|Ashleigh Gardner (GG) - 12 sixes
|Total 4s
|268 fours
|Most 4s
|Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 24 fours
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 4:12 PM IST