WPL 2026: MI vs GG - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

In match 19 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, Gujarat Giants (GG W) will face the defending champions, Mumbai Indians (MI W), at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Friday, January 30.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Mumbai vs Gujarat preview, toss timings, live streaming Gujarat Giants, under the leadership of Ashleigh Gardner, have shown strong form in the tournament. They are currently ranked second on the points table with four wins and three losses. Coming into this match, Gujarat is riding a two-match winning streak, having triumphed over UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals in their previous outings.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have had a mixed campaign, securing three wins and suffering four defeats from seven matches. They are placed third on the points table. However, Mumbai’s fortunes seem to be improving, as they broke a three-match losing streak by defeating the table-toppers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, by 15 runs in their most recent game.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for GG vs MI WPL 2026 match

The Kotambi Stadium pitch in WPL 2026 has proven to be quite slow, making run-scoring challenging. Many matches at this venue have seen low totals, with both pacers and spinners benefiting from the conditions. The ball has often gripped and behaved erratically, causing difficulties for batsmen to get off to a quick start, especially while chasing. Teams choosing to bat first have had the upper hand, as they have been able to post competitive totals before the pitch becomes even more unpredictable.

WPL 2026 GG vs MI: Head-to-head stats at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

GG and MI are yet to play against each other at Kotambi Stadium in the WPL.

Most recent WPL match at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

The most recent WPL match played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, was Match 18 of WPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz. RCb won the tie by 8 wickets on the night.