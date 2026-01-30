Friday, January 30, 2026 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch MI vs GG T20 match live today?

WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch MI vs GG T20 match live today?

Mumbai Indians Women have had a mixed season, securing three wins from seven matches.

In the 19th match of the WPL 2026, Gujarat Giants Women (GG W) will take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI W). Gujarat Giants Women have had a strong season so far, winning four of their games, including a thrilling 3-run victory over the Delhi Capitals Women in their most recent match. Beth Mooney was in top form, scoring 58 runs, while Sophie Devine made a significant impact with the ball, taking four wickets.
 
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians Women have had a mixed season, securing three wins from seven matches. They are coming off a 15-run victory against RCB Women in their last game. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the star with the bat, scoring an impressive 100 runs, while Hayley Matthews shone with the ball, taking three wickets. 
 
 
WPL 2026: MI vs GG live streaming and broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms
 
WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Today’s Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG be played?

The MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Friday, January 30.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG?
 
The WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
 
When will the toss for the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match take place?
 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG be bowled?
 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG in India?
 
The live telecast of the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG in India?
 
The live streaming of the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

