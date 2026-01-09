Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live streaming: How to watch 2nd T20I match today?
With the series on the line, Sri Lanka will need to bounce back and improve their batting if they hope to level the score.
Sri Lanka will look to level the series when they face Pakistan in the 2nd T20I on Friday, January 9, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Pakistan currently leads the three-match series 1-0 after their dominant performance in the opening game. Check SL vs PAK 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
In the first T20I, Pakistan's bowlers, particularly Salman Mirza (3/18) and Abrar Ahmed (3/25), caused significant damage to Sri Lanka’s batting lineup, limiting them to just 128 runs. Despite the modest total, Pakistan chased it down comfortably, securing a six-wicket victory. Sahibzada Farhan played a key role in the chase, scoring an important 51 runs to steer Pakistan to victory and give them a 1-0 lead in the series.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I Squads
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan (w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the 2nd T20 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan be played?
The Sri Lanka and Pakistan 2nd T20 match will be played on Friday, January 9.
What is the venue for the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan?
The Sri Lanka and Pakistan 2nd T20 match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.
When will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20 take place?
The toss for the second T20 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
When will the first ball of the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan be bowled?
The first ball of the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in India?
The live telecast of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match will not be available in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in India?
The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 6:13 PM IST