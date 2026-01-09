Friday, January 09, 2026 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live streaming: How to watch 2nd T20I match today?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live streaming: How to watch 2nd T20I match today?

With the series on the line, Sri Lanka will need to bounce back and improve their batting if they hope to level the score.

SL vs PAK 2nd T20I live streaming

SL vs PAK 2nd T20I live streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka will look to level the series when they face Pakistan in the 2nd T20I on Friday, January 9, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Pakistan currently leads the three-match series 1-0 after their dominant performance in the opening game.  Check SL vs PAK 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here 
  
In the first T20I, Pakistan's bowlers, particularly Salman Mirza (3/18) and Abrar Ahmed (3/25), caused significant damage to Sri Lanka’s batting lineup, limiting them to just 128 runs. Despite the modest total, Pakistan chased it down comfortably, securing a six-wicket victory. Sahibzada Farhan played a key role in the chase, scoring an important 51 runs to steer Pakistan to victory and give them a 1-0 lead in the series.
 
 
With the series on the line, Sri Lanka will need to bounce back and improve their batting if they hope to level the score. The second T20I promises to be an exciting contest as both teams aim to gain the upper hand in the series.   
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I Squads 
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan (w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed

Also Read

SL vs PAK 2nd T20I live score

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, 2nd T20: Series on the line for hosts; Toss at 6:30 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Pitch report, Dambulla stadium key stats

SL vs PAK 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Playing 11, match time, live streaming

Vikram Rathour

Sri Lanka appoints Vikram Rathour as batting coach for T20 World Cup prep

PAK vs SL 1st T20I

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 1st T20: PAK beat hosts SL by 6 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series

 
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera 

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Live streaming and telecast details

 
When will the 2nd T20 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan be played?
 
The Sri Lanka and Pakistan 2nd T20 match will be played on Friday, January 9.
 
What is the venue for the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan?
 
The Sri Lanka and Pakistan 2nd T20 match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.
 
When will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20 take place?
 
The toss for the second T20 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan be bowled?
 
The first ball of the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the  2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in India?
 
The live telecast of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in India?
 
The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

WPL 2026 MI vs RCB live scorecard

MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Opening ceremony at 6:45 PM; toss at 7 PM

Top run scorers in WPL

Nat Sciver to Kaur: Top run scorers in Women's Premier League so far

MI W vs RCB W WPL 2026

Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming

Pitch report for MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match

WPL 2026 MI vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

WPL 2026 free live streaming

Here's how Jio users can watch live streaming of WPL 2026 matches for free

Topics : Sri Lanka cricket team Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningLok Adalat 2026 DateSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayKVS NVS Admit Card 2026SSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance