U-19 World Cup: 3rd time in 12 months, India lose world title to Australia

Just as Saumy Pandey was caught by Ryan Hicks behind the stumps and the last Indian wicket fell in the ICC U-19 World Cup final 2024 in Benoni, South Africa, once again Indian cricket dreams came shattered against Australia. With this 79-run loss, not only did India lose the final an opportunity to be crowned champions for a record six times, but it also marked the country’s third defeat in a final to Australia in the last 12 months.

Losing the World Test Championship 2023 Final

It started with the World Test Championship 2023 final in June 2023 at the Oval in England. India was defeated by 209 runs as Travis Head and the Aussie bowlers made sure that they became the first team to lift the quartet of ICC trophies.

Miserable Loss of the ODI World Cup 2023

If the WTC final loss was painful, the one-sided hammering at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Hamedbad in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 was miserable for the Indian fans.

Having beaten all teams, including Australia in the tournament in the 10 previous games, the Indian team just didn’t turn up for the final as they could only post 240 runs in the 50 overs, which was never going to be enough in the second innings, where dew was going to play a big role. Travis hit a century and India was again beaten in the final for a world title by Australia.

U-19 World Cup Final 2024: Big loss

The year changed from 2023 to 2024, but the fortunes of an Indian side facing Australia in the final of a world-level event in cricket did not. The Under-19 team of India dominated the entire tournament and then had a great comeback win in the semi-final as Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas showed exemplary courage to beat hosts South Africa.

However, in the final, the Australian Colts were too good for the Indian boys with both bat and ball as they lost the match by a big margin of 79 runs. The margin could have been bigger if not for the late flourish by Murugan Abhishek and Naman Tiwari.

IND v AUS ICC Knockouts Since 2015

The Indian and Australian cricket teams have met 10 times in knockout matches in world tournaments across all formats, levels and genders since 2015. This includes the U-19 World Cup, Women’s T20 World Cup, Women’s ODI World Cup, Commonwealth Games, ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and World Test Championships. Aussies have dominated India by winning seven of those matches. In the final of the event, India won only once and lost five times.

India results vs Australia in knockouts since 2015

2015 WC SF - L

2017 Women's WC SF - W

2018 U19 Men's WC Final - W

2020 W's T20 WC Final - L

2022 CWG (Women's) - L

2022 U19 Men's WC SF - W

2023 W's T20 WC SF - L

2023 WTC Final - L

2023 WC Final - L

2024 U19 Men's WC Final -L