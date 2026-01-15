Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / MI vs UPW live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

The key question is whether Lanning and her team can finally turn their WPL 2026 campaign around against MI. Only time will tell.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is picking up pace as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on the struggling UP Warriorz (UPW) in match eight at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.  Check WPL 2026 MI vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here 
 
Mumbai, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, started the season with a close defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but have bounced back with dominant wins over Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG), positioning themselves at the top of the points table and making them the favourites for this clash.
 

UP skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night  Both skippers after the toss:  Meg Lanning: We are going to have a bowl first. It is something that has worked in the tournament. We are sticking to the same team, we think that gives us the best chance and on this wicket. We haven't played our best but tonight is another chance. There is a lot of talent within this group, it is about getting the best out of them. Today we go out and improve on those skills. We have done well lot of things right and hopefully tonight's the night.  Harmanpreet Kaur: We have one change - Nat is back and Hayley is resting. She (Carey) is someone who is contributing with both bat and ball, she is in form and should continue playing. Throughout this tournament we have seen, everyone is scoring close to 180, we have played on this pitch and it was seaming early on, hopefully we adjust and put up a good total on the board.

 
Despite their strong form, MI faces a formidable challenge from UPW, led by Meg Lanning. Lanning has had the upper hand over MI in the group stages for the past three seasons. The key question is whether Lanning and her team can finally turn their WPL 2026 campaign around against MI. Only time will tell. 

WPL 2026 MI vs UPW playing 11

Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs UPW playing 11, live time, streaming

MI vs UPW

WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: in WPL

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record over the years

MI vs UPW WPL 2026 live score updates

MI vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: UP Warriorz win the toss, elect to field first vs Mumbai

India U19 vs USA U19 live scorecard

India vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 World Cup 2026: Match reduced to 37 over; DLS target for IND 96

 
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms
 
WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW be played?
The MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Wednesday, January 14.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW?
The WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
 
When will the toss for the MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW in India?
The live telecast of the MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW in India?
The live streaming of the MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
