MI vs UPW live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

The key question is whether Lanning and her team can finally turn their WPL 2026 campaign around against MI. Only time will tell.
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is picking up pace as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on the struggling UP Warriorz (UPW) in match eight at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Check WPL 2026 MI vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
Mumbai, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, started the season with a close defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but have bounced back with dominant wins over Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG), positioning themselves at the top of the points table and making them the favourites for this clash.
Despite their strong form, MI faces a formidable challenge from UPW, led by Meg Lanning. Lanning has had the upper hand over MI in the group stages for the past three seasons. The key question is whether Lanning and her team can finally turn their WPL 2026 campaign around against MI. Only time will tell.
|WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
WPL 2026 MI vs UPW: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW be played?
The MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Wednesday, January 14.
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW?
The WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
When will the toss for the MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW in India?
The live telecast of the MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and UPW in India?
The live streaming of the MI vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI vs UPW in India?

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 6:32 PM IST