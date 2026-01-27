U19 World Cup Super Six: India to face arch-rivals Pakistan on February 1

The five-time champions India are all set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in their final Super Six Group 2 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Sunday, February 1. The match will be a straight shoot-off for semifinal qualification.

India look to extend unbeaten run

ALSO READ: U19 World Cup Super Six: All-round India thrash Zimbabwe to stay undefeated Ayush Mathre-led India have so far remained undefeated in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, with wins over the USA, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the group stages before beating Zimbabwe in their first Super Six match on Tuesday. India will walk into the match with six points to their name, which means a win will confirm their place in the semifinals. However, the Boys in Blue also have a healthy net run rate of +3.337, which means they can outrank Pakistan in the final Super Six standings even if they manage to avoid a huge loss on Sunday.

Pakistan eyeing semifinal spot

While India have been undefeated in the ICC U19 World Cup, Pakistan are not too far behind. They started their campaign with a loss against England, but thereafter beat Scotland, Zimbabwe and New Zealand, all in convincing fashion, to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

However, despite an impressive run, Pakistan will be the more desperate side for a win on Sunday as, to qualify for the semifinals, they not only have to beat India but also need to win by a huge margin to overcome their net run rate disadvantage against India and England.

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record in youth ODIs

Total matches played: 28

India U19 wins: 16

Pakistan U19 wins: 11

Tied matches: 1

No results: 0

India vs Pakistan, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Top players to watch out for

India:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is India’s explosive 14-year-old left-handed opener who has already piled up runs at a strike rate above 120 in the U19 World Cup 2026. He struck a 24-ball fifty with a 52 off 29 against Zimbabwe and smashed 96 off 50 in a warm-up match versus Scotland, making him a major threat to Pakistan.

Abhigyan Kundu

Abhigyan Kundu is India’s reliable middle-order wicketkeeper-batter, mixing solidity with fluency in the U19 World Cup 2026. He has produced several big scores in youth ODIs, including 80s and a double-century against Malaysia U19, along with crucial knocks in warm-up matches. Abhigyan Kundu’s ability to rebuild or accelerate, along with safe glovework, makes him vital against Pakistan’s pace attack.

Henil Patel

Henil Patel is India’s new-ball spearhead at the U19 World Cup 2026, best known for a brilliant 5 for 16 against USA U19, one of India’s best figures in tournament history. Modelling his approach on Dale Steyn, Henil Patel uses seam movement and control to strike early. His discipline and skill with the new ball will be central against Pakistan.

Pakistan:

Ali Raza

Ali Raza leads Pakistan’s U19 pace attack at the 2026 World Cup with hostility and control. Across his early games, Ali Raza has taken nine wickets at an excellent average and economy, including a four-for against Scotland and a three-for versus Zimbabwe. His ability to swing the new ball and bowl tight death overs makes him a major challenge for India.

Sameer Minhas

Sameer Minhas is Pakistan’s destructive top-order batter at the U19 World Cup 2026, coming in after a record 172 in the U19 Asia Cup final against India. Sameer Minhas has also scored rapid hundreds against India and Zimbabwe in youth ODIs. His power-hitting, especially against spin, means he can quickly change the course of the India vs Pakistan clash.

Mohammad Sayyam

Mohammad Sayyam is a key seamer for Pakistan at the U19 World Cup 2026, offering control and regular breakthroughs. In youth ODIs, Mohammad Sayyam has maintained a strong average and economy, with best figures of around 3 for 27. His tight middle-overs spells, variations in pace, and ability to build pressure complement Ali Raza and will be crucial against India’s batting.