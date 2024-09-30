Business Standard
IND-BAN 2nd test: Watch Rohit's one-handed stunning catch to dismiss Litton

Litton failed to clear Rohit at mid-off, who reacted swiftly and grabbed the powerfully hit ball with one hand, securing a crucial fifth wicket for India.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar Kanpur
Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test finally resumed on Day 4 after rain and a wet outfield washed out play on the second and third days at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

However, India captain Rohit Sharma stole the spotlight and sent the crowd into a frenzy with a stunning one-handed catch.

Rohit displayed brilliant fielding skills while positioned at mid-off. Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Litton Das was looking to break free after the Indian bowlers had kept the scoring in check during the first hour of play on Day 4.

With Litton playing shots on the rise, Rohit positioned Virat Kohli at short mid-off to cut off the check drive. However, Litton opted to step down the pitch and attempt a big hit against Mohammed Siraj in the 50th over. Unfortunately for Litton, he failed to clear Rohit at mid-off, who reacted swiftly and grabbed the powerfully hit ball with one hand, securing a crucial fifth wicket for India.



What happened in the first hour of play on Day 4?

Day 4 started intriguingly, with Indian pacers Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah consistently hitting good lengths. Their disciplined bowling kept Bangladesh under pressure, and a lack of runs in the initial overs led to the dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim, who misjudged an inswinger from Bumrah and left the delivery, resulting in his wicket.

Meanwhile, Mominul Haque showed resilience and determination, carefully leaving or blocking the good deliveries while capitalising on the loose ones. In the process, Haque reached his half-century off 110 balls, anchoring Bangladesh's innings.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

