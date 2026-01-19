WPL 2026: Gujarat vs Bengaluru preview, toss timings, live streaming

The Gujarat Giants Women will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the 12th match of the 2026 WPL on Monday, January 19, at Vadodara. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The two teams have met seven times, with RCB Women winning four matches and Gujarat Giants Women winning three. Over the past year, Gujarat Giants have played 13 matches, securing six wins and seven losses, with a win percentage of 46.15%. RCB Women have played 11 matches, winning six and losing five, with a win percentage of 54.55%.

In their last encounter, RCB Women triumphed by 32 runs. RCB posted 182/7, led by Radha Yadav’s 66 and Richa Ghosh’s 44, with Nadine de Klerk adding 26. Gujarat Giants were bowled out for 150, with Bharti Fulmali top-scoring with 39. Shreyanka Patil’s 5/23 and Lauren Bell’s 3/29 helped RCB seal the win. The game was highlighted by a match-defining 105-run partnership between Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav, ensuring RCB’s hat-trick of victories in WPL 2026.

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Playing 11

Gujarat Giants playing 11: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell

GG vs RCB: Head-to-head in WPL

Total matches: 7

GG won: 3

RCB won: 4

No result: 0

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Full squads

GG full squad for WPL 2026: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

RCB full squad for WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB be played?

The GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be played on Monday, January 19.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB?

The WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB will be played at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.

When will the toss for the GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB in India?

The live telecast of the GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB in India?

The live streaming of the GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.