Would like to thank IOC for support: ICC on cricket's inclusion in Olympics

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay said on Monday that the governing body of the sport is thrilled about the sport's inclusion in Los Angeles 2023 and thanked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for their support.

He also said that the confirmation of the sport's inclusion in the Olympics coming during the ICC Cricket World Cup is "truly an icing on cake".

"We are thrilled that cricket's inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games has been confirmed by the IOC Session today," ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said as quoted by an ICC statement.

"To have the opportunity to showcase our great sport at the LA28 Games and hopefully, many Olympic Games to come will be great for players and fans alike."

"I would like to thank the International Olympic Committee and LA28 for their support and for their trust in our organisation's ability to deliver a world-class event and countless new Olympic fans from all over the world."

"The fact that the IOC confirmation of our selection occurred here in Mumbai, during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, is truly icing on the cake. The innings have just begun, and we cannot wait to see where this incredible journey leads," concluded Barclay.

Cricket will be part of the Olympic Games for the first time in more than 100 years after its inclusion at Los Angeles 2028 was formally ratified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The global sport will be part of the Olympic Games programme for the first time since 1900 when it is played at LA28 following confirmation from the IOC.

The ICC has led the proposal and expansive two-year process for cricket to be added to the Olympic Games programme with LA28 also recommending its inclusion to the IOC last week.

The IOC formally ratified the addition of cricket to the Olympic Games at LA28 during the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai on Monday.

The Olympic Games are estimated to have an audience of more than three billion viewers across TV and digital platforms, representing a unique opportunity for cricket to engage new audiences.

This will further boost the popular sport's reach across the world, opening the door to a new generation of cricket enthusiasts and fans.

"It is so exciting that cricket is now an Olympic sport and will make its return at LA28," said Mithali Raj, former India captain and all-time leading female run scorer, as quoted by the ICC.

"Players will get the chance to compete for an Olympic gold medal and be part of the games which will be so special."

"It is also a chance for more fans around the world to enjoy our fantastic sport," concluded Mithali.

Cricket has only been part of the Olympic Games once previously, back in 1900, but the stars of the game will now be able to dream of winning a gold medal at the XXXIV Olympiad.