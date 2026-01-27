Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WPL 2026: Beth-bowlers help Gujarat Giants end Delhi Capitals' winning run

Gujarat Giants, with the win over Delhi Capitals, have displaced Mumbai Indians from the second spot in the WPL 2026 points table

Gujarat celebrating wicket vs Delhi in WPL 2026 match 17

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

Gujarat Giants, in a must-win Match 17 of WPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday, managed to end Capitals’ two-match winning streak to put themselves one step closer to the playoffs spot in WPL 2026. GG now have 8 points to their name in seven matches, taking them to the number two spot in the points table, while Delhi, with the loss, have dropped down to the number four spot. 

GG lose early wickets despite brisk start

Gujarat Giants endured an underwhelming start as in-form Sophie Devine (13 off 10) fell early to Marizanne Kapp. Anushka Sharma then injected momentum with a brisk 39 off 25 balls, briefly stabilising the innings before Shree Charani removed her. Skipper Ashleigh Gardner failed to make an impact, scoring just two before Minnu Mani struck to keep DC on top.
 

Mooney anchors as wickets tumble

Beth Mooney held the innings together with a composed knock, registering her first half-century of the season. However, Gujarat continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Shree Charani dismissed Georgia Wareham (11 off 7), while Chinelle Henry accounted for Bharti Fulmali (3 off 5). Mooney’s resistance ended on 58 when Nandini Sharma struck, leaving GG reeling.

Late flourish lifts Gujarat to competitive total

Shree Charani further dented Gujarat’s hopes by removing Kashvee Gautam (2) and Kanika Ahuja (4). A late cameo from Tanuja Kanwar (21 off 11) provided some momentum at the death as Gujarat Giants posted a competitive 174 for 9.

Delhi stumble early in chase

Delhi Capitals’ chase got off to a shaky start with Shafali Verma (14 off 10) falling to Rajeshwari Gaikwad. Lizelle Lee struggled for fluency before being dismissed by Sophie Devine on the final ball of the powerplay, who soon struck again to remove Jemimah Rodrigues (16 off 16).

Middle-order collapse puts DC under pressure

Marizanne Kapp fell for a first-ball duck to Ashleigh Gardner, while Gaikwad returned to dismiss Laura Wolvaardt (24 off 23). Chinelle Henry followed soon after, again off Gaikwad, leaving Delhi five down for 85 and firmly on the back foot.

Rana and Prasad mount late charge

Sneh Rana played a blistering cameo, scoring 29 off 14 balls, and stitched a crucial 70-run stand for the seventh wicket with Niki Prasad. The pair dragged Delhi to the brink of victory before Rana fell four runs short of the target, dismissed by Devine.

Devine seals dramatic Gujarat win

With the pressure mounting, Sophie Devine held her nerve and dismissed Niki Prasad (47 off 24) on the final ball of the match, restricting Delhi Capitals to 171 for 8 and sealing a dramatic three-run victory for Gujarat Giants.
 
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants full scorecards:
 
GG scorecard:
 
Gujarat Giants Women (20 ovs maximum)
Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Beth Mooney † c Rodrigues b Sharma 58 46 7 0 126.08
Sophie Devine b Kapp 13 10 3 0 130
Anushka Sharma c Mani b Shree Charani 39 25 8 0 156
Ashleigh Gardner (c) c Rana b Mani 2 4 0 0 50
Georgia Wareham b Shree Charani 11 7 0 1 157.14
Bharti Fulmali b Henry 3 5 0 0 60
Kanika Ahuja lbw b Shree Charani 4 5 0 0 80
Kashvee Gautam b Shree Charani 2 3 0 0 66.66
Tanuja Kanwar c Shree Charani b Henry 21 11 3 1 190.9
Renuka Singh not out 3 4 0 0 75
Extras (b 5, lb 6, w 7) 18
Total 20 Ov (RR: 8.70) 174/9
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s
Marizanne Kapp 4 0 34 1 8.5 12
Chinelle Henry 4 0 38 2 9.5 10
Nandani Sharma 4 0 26 1 6.5 6
Shree Charani 4 0 31 4 7.75 8
Sneh Rana 1 0 11 0 11 1
Minnu Mani 3 0 23 1 7.66 6
 
DC scorecard:
 
Delhi Capitals Women (T: 175 runs from 20 ovs)
Batting Dismissal R B M 4s 6s SR
Shafali Verma c Gardner b Gayakwad 14 10 11 3 0 140
Lizelle Lee † c Gardner b Devine 11 20 27 2 0 55
Laura Wolvaardt b Gayakwad 24 23 41 2 0 104.34
Jemimah Rodrigues (c) b Devine 16 16 18 1 0 100
Marizanne Kapp b Gardner 0 1 2 0 0 0
Chinelle Henry c Gardner b Gayakwad 9 11 13 1 0 81.81
Niki Prasad c Gardner b Devine 47 24 44 9 0 195.83
Sneh Rana c Wareham b Devine 29 15 31 3 2 193.33
Minnu Mani not out 1 1 2 0 0 100
Extras (b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 14) 20
Total 20 Ov (RR: 8.55) 171/8
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s 4s
Renuka Singh 1 0 16 0 16 3 2
Kashvee Gautam 2 0 18 0 9 6 3
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4 0 20 3 5 13 3
Sophie Devine 4 0 37 4 9.25 11 4
Tanuja Kanwar 4 0 26 0 6.5 4 2
Ashleigh Gardner 4 0 37 1 9.25 7 5
Georgia Wareham 1 0 12 0 12 0 2
 

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

