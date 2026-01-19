Monday, January 19, 2026 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of BCA Stadium, Vadodara



Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat Giants Women will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the 12th match of the 2026 Women's Premier League, scheduled for Monday, January 19, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
In their previous seven encounters, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have won four times, while Gujarat Giants Women have claimed three victories. Over the past year, Gujarat Giants have participated in 13 matches, winning six and losing seven, with a win percentage of 46.15%. On the other hand, RCB Women have played 11 matches, securing six wins and five losses, with a win percentage of 54.55%.
 
 
In their most recent meeting, RCB Women emerged victorious by 32 runs. Batting first, RCB posted a total of 182/7, with Radha Yadav contributing 66 runs, Richa Ghosh adding 44, and Nadine de Klerk scoring 26. Gujarat Giants struggled in their chase and were bowled out for 150, with Bharti Fulmali top-scoring with 39 runs. RCB's victory was built on exceptional bowling performances by Shreyanka Patil (5/23) and Lauren Bell (3/29). A defining 105-run partnership between Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav played a pivotal role in securing RCB's third consecutive win in WPL 2026. 
 
BCA Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match

The pitch at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara offers limited historical data, but it's expected to be a flat, batter-friendly surface for the WPL 2026 encounter between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The ball is likely to come onto the bat nicely, providing plenty of opportunities for the top-order batters to score freely. With power hitters like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in action, fans can anticipate some explosive stroke play.
 
Fielding first might be an advantage on this surface, as the evening dew could play a role under the lights, making it more challenging for the bowlers to grip the ball. The teams will need to adapt quickly to the conditions, and whoever wins the toss may prefer to bowl first to mitigate the impact of the dew later in the match.
 
WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Head-to-head stats at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara 
  
GG and RCB have played just one match against each other at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, with RCB securing a win in that match back in 2025.
 
BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara: Key WPL stats 
Kotambi Stadium Vadodara WPL key stats
Stat Detail
Matches 6
Won Batting First 0
Won Chasing 6
Highest Total 202/4 by RCB vs GG
Lowest Total 120 All Out by GG vs MI
Highest Successful Chase 202/4 in 18.3 overs by RCB vs GG
Lowest Total Defended N/A
Highest Individual Score Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 80 off 59 balls vs DC
Most Runs Ashleigh Gardner (GG) - 141 runs in 3 innings
Best Bowling Innings Hayley Matthews (MI) - 3/16 in 4 overs vs GG
Most Wickets Annabel Sutherland (DC), Hayley Matthews (MI), Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB) - 5 wickets each
Total 6s 48 sixes
Most 6s Ashleigh Gardner (GG) - 12 sixes
Total 4s 218 fours
Most 4s Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 24 fours
 

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

