Monday, January 19, 2026 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / GG vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

GG vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

The two teams have faced each other seven times, with RCB Women winning four and Gujarat Giants Women claiming three victories.

GG vs RCB live streaming

GG vs RCB live streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat Giants Women will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the 12th match of the 2026 WPL on today, at Vadodara.
 
The two teams have faced each other seven times, with RCB Women winning four and Gujarat Giants Women claiming three victories. In the past year, Gujarat Giants played 13 matches, winning six and losing seven, giving them a win percentage of 46.15%. Meanwhile, RCB Women have played 11 matches, with six wins and five losses, boasting a win percentage of 54.55%.

Gujarat skipper Ashleigh Gardner wins the toss and has elected to bowl first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Ashleigh Gardner: We are going to bowl. It's awesome to have what seems like a home supportive crowd. No doubt RCB will get a lot of support. Two changes. Anushka comes back after her hand injury and we have a debutant. The batters have to do the job here as it's a high-scoring gane.  Smriti Mandhana: Doing simple things right. I didn't know that. We have always focused on taking one game at a time. It's a group that has a lot of energy. We are going with the same side.

 

Also Read

WPL 2026 Holkar Stadium pitch report

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of BCA Stadium, Vadodara

GG vs RCB WPL 2026 live score

GG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Gujarat looking to halt the RCB train; Toss at 7 PM IST

AFG vs WI 1st T20I live score

Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 1st T20I: WC warm up begins for both sides; Toss at 7:30 PM

Former South African cricketer JJ Smutts also named in the Italy T20 World Cup squad

Italy announce their squad for 2026 T20 World Cup, JJ Smuts also named

Virat Kohli

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli stands tall for India, hits 85th career hundred

 
In their most recent encounter, RCB Women won by 32 runs. RCB posted a total of 182/7, with standout performances from Radha Yadav (66) and Richa Ghosh (44), and contributions from Nadine de Klerk (26). Gujarat Giants were restricted to 150, with Bharti Fulmali top-scoring with 39. RCB's Shreyanka Patil took 5 wickets for 23 runs, while Lauren Bell claimed 3 wickets for 29 runs. The match was marked by a crucial 105-run partnership between Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav, securing RCB’s third consecutive victory in the WPL 2026. 
 
WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms
 
WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB be played?
 
The GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be played on Sunday, January 19.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB?
 
The WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB will be played at the CA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.
 
When will the toss for the GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match take place?
 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB be bowled?
 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB in India?
 
The live telecast of the GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB in India?
 
The live streaming of the GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

GG vs RCB WPL 2026

Women's Premier League 2026: GG vs RCB head-to-head record over the years

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB playing 11

WPL 2026: Gujarat vs Bengaluru preview, toss timings, live streaming

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI; Daryll Mitchell scored his 9th ODI hundred for NZ today.

IND vs NZ: Why did Daryll Mitchell take over NZ captaincy vs India?

Indian crick team's middle over struggles with the ball continued in the 3rd ODI vs NZ

IND vs NZ: India's middle over struggles allow Kiwis to post big total

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DatePNB Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Rate Today