GG vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

The Gujarat Giants Women will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the 12th match of the 2026 WPL on today, at Vadodara.

The two teams have faced each other seven times, with RCB Women winning four and Gujarat Giants Women claiming three victories. In the past year, Gujarat Giants played 13 matches, winning six and losing seven, giving them a win percentage of 46.15%. Meanwhile, RCB Women have played 11 matches, with six wins and five losses, boasting a win percentage of 54.55%.

Gujarat skipper Ashleigh Gardner wins the toss and has elected to bowl first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Ashleigh Gardner: We are going to bowl. It's awesome to have what seems like a home supportive crowd. No doubt RCB will get a lot of support. Two changes. Anushka comes back after her hand injury and we have a debutant. The batters have to do the job here as it's a high-scoring gane. Smriti Mandhana: Doing simple things right. I didn't know that. We have always focused on taking one game at a time. It's a group that has a lot of energy. We are going with the same side.

ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2026: GG vs RCB head-to-head record over the years In their most recent encounter, RCB Women won by 32 runs. RCB posted a total of 182/7, with standout performances from Radha Yadav (66) and Richa Ghosh (44), and contributions from Nadine de Klerk (26). Gujarat Giants were restricted to 150, with Bharti Fulmali top-scoring with 39. RCB's Shreyanka Patil took 5 wickets for 23 runs, while Lauren Bell claimed 3 wickets for 29 runs. The match was marked by a crucial 105-run partnership between Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav, securing RCB’s third consecutive victory in the WPL 2026.

WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB be played?

The GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be played on Sunday, January 19.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB?

The WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB will be played at the CA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.

When will the toss for the GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB in India?

The live telecast of the GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between GG and RCB in India?

The live streaming of the GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.