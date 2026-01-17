Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 09:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India and Bangladesh skipper avoid handshake during toss in U19 WC match

So far, neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued an official clarification regarding the incident

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 9:27 PM IST

The simmering political tensions between India and Bangladesh spilled over onto the cricket field on Saturday as the captains of the two Under-19 teams chose not to exchange the customary handshake before their ICC Under-19 World Cup Group A match. The unusual scene at the toss underscored how diplomatic strains have begun to reflect in sporting engagements between the two nations, even at the junior level.
 
After rain delayed proceedings, India captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar walked out for the toss. While they stood face to face for the coin flip, observers noted the absence of the traditional pre-match pleasantries that are typically seen in ICC events. There was no handshake either before or after the toss, an act that immediately drew attention from broadcasters and officials present at the venue.
 
 
So far, neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued an official clarification regarding the incident. 

Sporting courtesies under strain

The development comes against a backdrop of deteriorating bilateral relations between the two countries. Over recent weeks, political rhetoric has intensified, and several protests have taken place across India over allegations concerning the treatment of minority communities in Bangladesh. These tensions appear to have filtered into the sporting arena, breaking long-standing traditions of mutual respect in cricket.

A similar diplomatic freeze had previously been witnessed in India-Bangladesh cricket ties, where players have avoided handshakes since last year’s Asia Cup following heightened political conflict. Saturday’s episode suggested that a comparable atmosphere may now be emerging in India-Bangladesh cricket relations.

Cricket ties at their lowest ebb

Beyond politics, cricketing relations have also hit a difficult phase. The situation worsened after the BCCI reportedly advised Kolkata Knight Riders to terminate the IPL contract of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, a move that created friction between the two boards.
 
In response, Bangladesh approached the ICC seeking relocation of its upcoming T20 World Cup matches scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai, citing concerns over the safety of its players, officials, and travelling supporters. Bangladesh officials have indicated that their request is based on security considerations rather than cricketing reasons.

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:27 PM IST

