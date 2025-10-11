Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yashasvi Jaiswal misses 3rd double ton after great mix-up with captain Gill

Yashasvi Jaiswal misses 3rd double ton after great mix-up with captain Gill

Gill, who was ball watching first, turned around and looked not interested, but it was too late for Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was on course to hit his third double century on Day 2 of second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. But he failed to achieve the feat due to a great mix-up with captain Shubman Gill.
 
In the second over of the day, Jaiswal drives the second ball of Jayden Seales wide of mid-off field and sets off immediately. Gill, who was ball watching first, turned around and looked not interested, but it was too late for Jaiswal. 
 
He turned around to try and make his ground but he was way short as the throw came to the keeper's end and Tevin Imlach dislodged the bails.
 
  More to follow

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

