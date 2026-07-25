Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I Playing 11, live time (IST), live streaming

Shreyas Iyer-led India will be looking to win their first bilateral series since winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 when they take the field against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare today in the second T20I of the three-match series, with a 1-0 lead in the bag.

Shreyas Iyer, who started his stint as India's permanent T20I skipper with back-to-back series losses against Ireland and England, will be hoping for his team to produce yet another strong performance in the second game to seal the series with a game to spare.

The spotlight will once again be on the 15-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who announced his arrival in international cricket with a fiery 18-ball fifty on Thursday. India's pacers Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav will also be looking to replicate their performance from the first game to hand the visitors an easy win.

On the other hand, hosts Zimbabwe will not leave any stone unturned to keep the series alive before the final T20I on Sunday. Their hopes will once again rest on their seasoned campaigners Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett and Blessing Muzarabani to help them level the series on Saturday.

India seek consistency

India finally showed signs of settling under new captain Shreyas Iyer after a challenging start to the season. The batting unit looked far more assured in the chase, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashing a 19-ball fifty to become the youngest player to score a T20I half-century. Ishan Kishan provided early impetus with a brisk 35 before Iyer anchored the chase with an unbeaten 28.

Abhishek Sharma, who announced himself in international cricket with a century at the same venue in 2024, will be keen to make a bigger contribution after falling cheaply in the series opener.

The bowling attack, however, delivered the biggest boost. Returning to international cricket after a lengthy injury lay-off, Mayank Yadav immediately made an impact with figures of 2 for 18, consistently troubling Zimbabwe with pace and accuracy. Prince Yadav chipped in with two wickets, while debutant Ashok Sharma showed encouraging pace despite going wicketless.

With VVS Laxman overseeing the side during the series, India will hope for another complete performance to wrap up the contest before the final match.

Zimbabwe look to bounce back after batting collapse

Zimbabwe will need a significant improvement with the bat after their top order failed to cope with India's pace attack in the first T20I. The hosts slipped to 26 for three inside the powerplay and never fully recovered, eventually posting a below-par total that offered their bowlers little room for error.

Captain Sikandar Raza will once again shoulder the responsibility of guiding the middle order, while experienced campaigners Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl and Ben Curran will need to provide stronger support. Zimbabwe have enjoyed success at home in recent months and will be determined to level the series rather than head into Sunday's decider with the contest already lost.

ALSO READ: Here's why India got direct entry to Asian Games cricket knockout stage The hosts also require a sharper bowling effort after allowing India's batters to dominate the chase. Early wickets will be crucial if Zimbabwe are to put pressure on a batting line-up that regained confidence in the opening encounter.

Zim vs IND 2nd T20I: Playing 11

Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

India playing 11 (probable): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Zim vs IND: Head-to-head in T20Is

Matches played: 15

Zimbabwe won: 3

India won: 12

No result: 0

Zim vs IND 2nd T20I: Full squads

Zimbabwe's full squad for the T20I series: Sikandar Raza (captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Tafadzwa Tsiga

India's full squad for the T20I series: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey

Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played on Saturday, July 25.

When will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I take place?

The toss for the second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will take place at 4 pm IST.

At what time will the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I start?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Where will the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be available in India?

The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I will be available on Zee's United Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be available in India?

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.