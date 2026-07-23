Trent Bridge to stage first Test as England announces 2027 Ashes schedule

Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the first 2027 men's Ashes Test between England and holder Australia.

The five grounds had already been selected - including Southampton's Rose Bowl for the first time - and the dates were revealed on Thursday.

The first Test is scheduled from June 18-22. England has won its last three Ashes tests at Trent Bridge, the most recent in 2015 after Australia was bowled out for 60.

Lord's stages the second Test from June 30-July 4.

There's a scheduled break of only four days to the third Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 8-12.

The fourth Test marks Southampton's men's Ashes debut from July 21-25. It becomes the 10th British ground to host a men's Ashes Test.

The series ends at The Oval from July 29-Aug. 2.

There was contention that Nottingham was the most northerly venue in England in the 2027 Ashes after Old Trafford in Manchester and Headingley in Leeds were not selected.

Both grounds have been chosen for the 2031 series but when the 2027 venues were picked in 2023, the mayors of Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire wrote to the England and Wales Cricket Board to express their disappointment.

Ben Stokes, who plays for Durham in the far north of England, said when he was leading England during their ill-fated 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia earlier this year that no Ashes tests in the north next year was "a shame." Old Trafford will stage a warmup game for Australia against the England Lions. It is scheduled for June 7-10, which will be revisited if Australia reaches the World Test Championship final. That final at The Oval is set for June 9-13.

The women's Ashes between England and Australia will run alongside the men's.

Their series begins with a women's test at Headingley for the first time since 2001 from June 24-27 followed by three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals ending on July 20.

Also announced for 2027 were England men hosting Pakistan for five ODIs in May followed by a first home test against Bangladesh since 2010 at Lord's. New Zealand tour in September for three T20s and five ODIs as the teams prepare for the 50-over World Cup in southern Africa in October.

The England women also host Bangladesh in September for six white-ball matches.