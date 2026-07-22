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Former Aussie opener David Warner pleads guilty to drink driving charge

Former Australian opener David Warner on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a drink driving charge and faced the prospect of a nine-month jail term for the offence that took place back in April.

David Warner

Hyderabad: Former Australian cricketer David Warner, who is also playing a role in the film Robinhood, during the pre-release and trailer launch event of the film, in Hyderabad, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

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Former Australian opener David Warner on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a drink driving charge and faced the prospect of a nine-month jail term for the offence that took place back in April.

Warner admitted to drink driving via his lawyer Bobby Hill and was not required to appear in court in person.

"Sentencing has been set for 18 August, when Warner faces a minimum disqualification from driving of six months, a potential fine of up to 2,200 Australian dollars and a potential prison sentence of up to nine months," the BCC reported.

The left-hander had returned a positive result for alcohol after being pulled over by the police for a roadside test in Sydney on Easter Sunday back in April.

 

"He knows what he did was wrong," Hill had said earlier. 

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"He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber."  "Warner had enjoyed three glasses of wine at a friend's apartment before making that decision. It's not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the Lord's resurrection. In fact, some would consider that completely appropriate," Hill told reporters.

Warner's admission of the crime has cast doubts on his captaincy of the Sydney Thunder franchise in Big Bash.

"The allegations are of course concerning and we take them very seriously", Cricket New South Wales chief executive Lee Germon said.

"At Cricket NSW, we are strong advocates for safe driving, not drink-driving," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

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