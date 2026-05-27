Datanomics: Women's cricket still a loss-making proposition for ICC
Despite record-breaking viewership and growing global interest, ICC financial records show that most Women's World Cups over the last decade have remained loss-making
Yash Kumar Singhal
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The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 starts in a few weeks. The International Cricket Council’s (ICC’s) annual financial statements over the last decade reveal that the marquee Women’s World Cups, in both one-day international (ODI) and T20 formats, have largely remained loss-making, even though viewership numbers for recent events have shot up.
Topics : ICC Women's T20 World Cup