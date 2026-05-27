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Datanomics: Women's cricket still a loss-making proposition for ICC

Despite record-breaking viewership and growing global interest, ICC financial records show that most Women's World Cups over the last decade have remained loss-making

ICC Women's World Cup, ICC World Cup, ICC, Women Cricket Team
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The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, held and won by India, suffered a loss of $31.39 million – the highest loss incurred by a women’s cricket event in the last decade

Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 12:49 AM IST

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The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 starts in a few weeks. The International Cricket Council’s (ICC’s) annual financial statements over the last decade reveal that the marquee Women’s World Cups, in both one-day international (ODI) and T20 formats, have largely remained loss-making, even though viewership numbers for recent events have shot up. 
 
ICC said the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup generated 5.2 billion video views, up from 1.5 billion in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup — a staggering rise of nearly 247 per cent. This made it the most digitally engaged women’s cricket event in history.
 
 
                                     
 
 
Topics : ICC Women's T20 World Cup