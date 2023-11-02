close
World Cup 2023: South Africa's van der Dussen confident of beating India

Having aced the conditions in the World Cup, marauding South Africa are not intimidated by the next challenge of facing a formidable India, feels Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen celebrates a half century

Press Trust of India Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
Having aced the conditions in the World Cup, the marauding South Africa are not intimidated by the next challenge of facing a formidable India, feels Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen.
South Africa crushed New Zealand by 190 runs on Wednesday to grab the top spot in the standings with a four-match winning streak.
The Proteas will next face India, the only team unbeaten team in the tournament, in a top-of-the table clash in Kolkata on Sunday, and the batter said they're ready for the challenge.
"Obviously, playing India in India is a massive event. They've been playing really well. A lot of experience in their team. They've got all bases covered, brilliant bowling attack and obviously the batting as well," said Van der Dussen during the post-match press conference here on Wednesday.
"But again, we'll go into that game knowing that if we do the things well that we want to do, we'll be in a really strong position.
"The challenge is to under pressure, to stay with that, and that's what we'll look to do. But we've played them here before and we've beaten them here before.
"So, in a sense, it's, even though it's a World Cup, it's not really too much different. We won't be looking at that too much."

South Africa are yet to land a major trophy despite being close on multiple occasions but they have looked in peak form this ODI World Cup, having scored three of the six highest scores in this edition.
"What we've done really well is in this campaign is we're really just focusing on what we want to do and how we want to play it," said van der Dussen, who smashed 133 off 118 balls against New Zealand for his second ton this World Cup.
"In our match review meetings, we keep looking at the numbers with the coaches and so far in this tournament, by most metrics, we're stacking up pretty well.
"So, at the end of the day, it's almost irrelevant who's in front of you. We know if we play the way we want to play and execute how we want to and take the correct options, especially under pressure, then the result is a byproduct of that."

Their formidable batting unit has been the strength for South Africa, who had the fewest dot balls and yet the most boundaries by any team in this showpiece.

"I think that's a result of what we want to do when we're out in the middle. We talk about what's -- assessing condition and what's the correct option and always having the correct intent.
"And that sort of differs throughout the innings, your options, and your intent. But we know if we can tick those boxes, naturally you put yourself in a better position to score and to be in positions to manoeuvre the ball where you want to.
"We don't really look to tick those boxes per se, but I think they tell a story in hindsight of where we are and how we want to go about it I suppose.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 South Africa cricket team India vs South Africa Rassie van der Dussen cricket world cup ICC World Cup

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon