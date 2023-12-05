Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Nine states, 2 UTs see rising fiscal deficits post-pandemic: PHDCCI report

"States are classified as resilient if their fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP has decreased from the pre-pandemic to the post-pandemic period," the report says

fiscal deficit, revenue, growth, economy, tax collections, expenditure, coronavirus, covid-19

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 06:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as nine states and two union territories saw their fiscal deficit as a percentage of gross state domestic product (GSDP) increase in the post pandemic period from the pre-pandemic and pandemic levels, a report by the PHD chamber of commerce and industry (PHDCCI) said on Monday.

The report by the industry body evaluated the performance of 29 states and union territories on five lead indicators like fiscal deficit, capital expenditure, per capita availability of power, GSDP growth and growth in social sector expenditure during three time periods - pre pandemic (FY 9 - FY 20), pandemic (FY 21), post- pandemic (FY 22 - FY 23). 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“States are classified as resilient if their fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP has decreased from the pre-pandemic to the post-pandemic period,” the report says. 

Among the states that are classified as non- resilient, the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP has increased from both pre-pandemic and pandemic levels. This category includes states and UTs like West Bengal, NCT Delhi, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Assam, and Bihar.

On the other hand, states that are characterised as resilient are those where the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP has decreased either from the pandemic level or the pre-pandemic level. This category encompasses Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

The report also notes that in the union budget 2023-24 the government has adhered to its fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cert of GDP for FY23 to promote resilience and macroeconomic stability. The fiscal deficit is also slated to be reduced to 5.9 per cent FY24, thereby signalling the Government’s strong commitment to continue the path of fiscal prudence.

On the other indicators the report notes that 28 states are resilient in the GSDP growth scenario, 24 states have a consistently outstanding supply of power, 23 states were steadily increasing their spending in the social sector and 13 performed well in increasing their capex. 

 

Also Read

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

India's fiscal deficit for Q1 reaches 25.3% of annual target: Govt data

China's FDI deficit may be a sign for increased global investment in India

Current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP in June qtr at $9.2 bn

Will India reassess its position on China-backed Asian trade bloc RCEP?

Growth momentum continues, but private consumption and capex weak

The great employment question: Is the job market shrinking or transforming?

Railway capex budget rules encourage finance ministry to expand model

Record merchandise trade deficit in Oct likely to be a one-off: Analysts

  Fiscal Balance (average, in %)    
States pre- pandemic pandemic post pandemic
Uttar Pradesh 1 5 6
West Bengal 5 6 7
Himachal 4 5 6
Goa 3 5 10
Assam 4 5 10
Source: PHDCCI
      
       
 
  Fiscal Balance (average, in %)    
States pre- pandemic pandemic post pandemic
Uttar Pradesh 1 5 6
West Bengal 5 6 7
Himachal 4 5 6
Goa 3 5 10
Assam 4 5 10
Source: PHDCCI
      
       

 
Topics : Fiscal Deficit state finances India economy economy

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 06:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon