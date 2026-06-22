Foreign currency inflows to support domestic liquidity: RBI's MPC member

In the minutes, you said that the growth-inflation trade-off outlook is clouded. With the prospects of the war ending having brightened, do you think clarity has emerged on the trade-off?

First of all, let me clarify that the views are my own, not those of the MPC.

The MPC's growth and inflation forecasts were based, among other assumptions, on crude oil prices averaging $95 a barrel, which, based on oil futures, now appears likely to be lower. However, disruptions in supply chains are likely to persist for some time, and hence it is difficult to predict the extent of growth recovery in FY27 as well as the path of inflation. The latest MPC forecasts of growth and inflation are probably the best indicators as of now.

With international crude oil prices declining sharply since the June meeting, and the expected opening of the Strait of Hormuz, do you think the MPC can return to being growth-supportive?

The MPC’s mandate is “to maintain price stability while keeping the objective of growth in mind”. While seemingly clear, operationalising this is a complex exercise. Post the meeting, the May 2026 CPI data suggest some modest input-cost pass-throughs to retail inflation. The persistence or acceleration of these pass-throughs — the second-round effects — need to be monitored for signs of retail inflation getting embedded. As noted in my statement, the outlook for the growth-inflation balance remains clouded, even after the treaty.

In your view, which is the biggest casualty of the West Asia conflict in the last four months: growth or inflation?

At the time of the MPC review, there were risks to both inflation and growth. While high-frequency indicators suggested continuing economic resilience, they indicated a loss of momentum. This was the reason the FY27 GDP forecast was a lower 6.6 per cent compared to the (then) FY26 estimate of 7.6 per cent. If growth decelerates, the effects of lower disposable incomes on companies' pricing power, and hence on inflation, are difficult to predict at this point. There are just too many elasticities involved.

Does a deficient monsoon adversely impact the RBI's inflation projection for FY27?

Potentially deficient rains, per se, are a risk for food inflation. If that happens, even given the proactive government countermeasures, food prices are likely to increase. However, the effects of higher food prices on other discretionary consumption expenditure, given income constraints, need to be monitored. These are third-round effects.

The RBI and the government have taken several steps to boost foreign inflows. Do you think inflows will be able to plug the BoP deficit in FY27?

The magnitude of foreign currency flows consequent to the coordinated Government of India and RBI measures has been estimated by economists and market analysts and widely disseminated in media reports. These inflows will most likely balance the projected FY27 current account deficit (as per the forecasts in the RBI Survey of Professional Forecasters). Given early signs of an agreement in West Asia, I remain optimistic.

How do you see the RBI’s liquidity management strategy evolving following the recent measures to attract foreign flows?