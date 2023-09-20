1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in July

Employees' State Insurance Corporation added 19.88 lakh new workers under its health insurance scheme ESI in July 2023.

The provisional payroll data of ESIC shows that 19.88 lakh new employees were added in the month, a labour ministry statement said.

Around 27,870 new establishments were registered and brought under the social security umbrella of ESIC in the month under review, thus ensuring more coverage, it said.

The data shows that more jobs were generated for the youth as out of the total 19.88 lakh employees added during the month, 9.54 lakh were up to the age of 25 years, constituting the majority of new registrations.

Gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members was 3.82 lakh in July 2023.

The data shows that total 52 transgender employees were registered under ESI (Employees State Insurance) scheme in July 2023. The payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise.

Also Read ESIC adds 2.02 million new employees for the month of May: Payroll data In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry ESIC adds 1.79 mn new subscribers in April 2023, says payroll data 2.2 mn new workers including 71 transgenders enrolled under ESIC in June IRDAI obliged to ensure persons with disability not unduly prejudiced: HC Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs Economy doing well even in unsupportive global environment: RBI MPC member Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3% Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana enrolments highest in 6 years, shows data Oil imports fall for third month in row in Aug on lower Russian shipments