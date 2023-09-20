close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.14%)
19904.65 -228.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.27%)
40547.50 -110.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.65%)
5812.30 -38.10
Nifty Bank (-1.35%)
45361.30 -618.55
Heatmap

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in July

Employees' State Insurance Corporation added 19.88 lakh new workers under its health insurance scheme ESI in July 2023.

Life insurance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Employees' State Insurance Corporation added 19.88 lakh new workers under its health insurance scheme ESI in July 2023.
The provisional payroll data of ESIC shows that 19.88 lakh new employees were added in the month, a labour ministry statement said.
Around 27,870 new establishments were registered and brought under the social security umbrella of ESIC in the month under review, thus ensuring more coverage, it said.
The data shows that more jobs were generated for the youth as out of the total 19.88 lakh employees added during the month, 9.54 lakh were up to the age of 25 years, constituting the majority of new registrations.
Gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members was 3.82 lakh in July 2023.
The data shows that total 52 transgender employees were registered under ESI (Employees State Insurance) scheme in July 2023. The payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise.

Also Read

ESIC adds 2.02 million new employees for the month of May: Payroll data

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

ESIC adds 1.79 mn new subscribers in April 2023, says payroll data

2.2 mn new workers including 71 transgenders enrolled under ESIC in June

IRDAI obliged to ensure persons with disability not unduly prejudiced: HC

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

Economy doing well even in unsupportive global environment: RBI MPC member

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana enrolments highest in 6 years, shows data

Oil imports fall for third month in row in Aug on lower Russian shipments

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ESIC Insurance Payroll data

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayApple Releases iOS 17World Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on SaturdayNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon