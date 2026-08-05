Amazon, Flipkart need separate entities for exports under inventory model

The government on Wednesday said foreign-owned retail e-commerce entities such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart will need to set up separate legal entities in India to undertake export operations of Indian-manufactured products through the inventory model.

The framework, notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), follows the industry department's move last month to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in inventory-based retail e-commerce entities for the export of domestically manufactured goods through Press Note 3 of the 2026 series.

Under the new framework, the separate legal entity must be registered with the DGFT as an Exporter-on-Record (EOR). The EOR must have an Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration. Indian suppliers will be called Sellers-on-Record (SORs), who must be registered under GST and can supply only Indian-origin goods.

An Amazon spokesperson welcomed the government's decision. "This policy clarity strengthens our vision of helping Indian businesses reach global customers. Importantly, this initiative empowers tier-II and tier-III manufacturers to go global and establish Brand India on the world stage. We're committed to supporting India's export ambitions, working towards our $80 billion cumulative export target by 2030, reflecting confidence in India's manufacturing prowess," the spokesperson added.

E-commerce companies cannot buy goods merely to build inventory for possible future demand. The EOR can acquire ownership of goods only after receiving a confirmed order from an overseas buyer. Export goods must be kept separate and digitally linked to the seller, overseas order and export documents.

The EOR can claim export benefits such as Duty Drawback, Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) and Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL). These benefits must be shared with sellers. GST refunds will remain with the EOR, while the sharing requirement does not cover Advance Authorisation and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) benefits.

The e-commerce firm will be responsible for all reverse logistics processes for returned or rejected consignments, according to the notification.

"Returned or rejected consignments shall not, under any circumstances, be sold or supplied in the domestic market by the Exporter-on-Record, whether directly or through any other person or entity," the DGFT said. The e-commerce firm must also bear the costs associated with reverse logistics, it added.

The e-commerce entity will be responsible for distinctly identifying, segregating and maintaining export inventory, and for maintaining a digital repository enabling identification, tracking and traceability of all export inventory, including records relating to procurement from the domestic seller, inventory status and linkage with export documentation, the notification said.

The e-commerce exporter may also utilise notified E-Commerce Export Hub (ECEH) infrastructure for operations, subject to the operational readiness and available capacity of such facilities. ECEHs are designated physical zones designed to streamline and accelerate cross-border e-commerce trade. They integrate warehousing, packaging, labelling, testing and expedited customs clearance at a single location.

Ajay Srivastava, founder, Global Trade Research Initiative, said the new policy is broadly similar to the DGFT's existing export house model, under which small firms supply goods to export houses for overseas sale. "E-commerce companies were already free to use this arrangement, so a change in the FDI policy may not have been necessary," he added.

Spencer Cohen, principal and founder, High Peak Strategy LLC, said China's export growth has shown how e-commerce platforms can serve as powerful conduits between small manufacturers and global consumers, providing the logistics, market intelligence, payments and distribution capabilities that individual firms often cannot build on their own.

"India is now moving in a similar direction, where it has the potential to overtake China. By enabling inventory-based e-commerce exports of 'Made in India' goods, this reform can help thousands of small and medium-sized manufacturers overcome the fixed costs and complexity of entering foreign markets. It represents an important step towards broadening India's exporter base and translating the strength of its manufacturing clusters into sustained global export growth," he added.