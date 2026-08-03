Anthropic brings Claude in-country inference to India via AWS cloud

To make Claude more accessible for Indian users, Anthropic said on Monday that, in the coming weeks, Claude AI models will be available with in-country inference in India through Amazon Bedrock. This expansion targets enterprises and government entities that require their data to be accessed locally.

The move comes amid demand from organisations in India for options to access Claude locally. Running Claude inference in-country gives Indian organisations the certainty they need to serve customers in highly regulated sectors. For banks, insurers, and public and government agencies, that control is the difference between evaluating AI and deploying it.

India is one of the largest markets for Claude, home to a developer community doing some of the most technically complex AI work the company sees anywhere, Anthropic said in a statement.

“Bringing Claude inference to India is a turning point for enterprise AI in this country,” said Irina Ghose, managing director, India, Anthropic.

“India's banks, insurers, telecom companies, and public and government agencies steward the data of a billion people. When that data can stay in India, AI moves from pilots into the systems that matter most. Adding in-country inference marks a significant step forward in what we are building here — a growing local team, strong performance in Indian languages, and partnerships that put this technology to work for India,” she added.

In-country inference also comes with the supervision to match. Claude deployments through Amazon Bedrock carry the audit trails and access controls that risk and compliance teams require before anything reaches production.

“India is at an inflection point in its AI journey, and institutions from banks to government agencies are ready to harness frontier AI at scale,” said Sandeep Dutta, president, AWS India and South Asia. “With Anthropic's Claude now available for in-country inference through Amazon Bedrock, they can deploy it on the same trusted infrastructure they already run their most critical workloads on, unlocking new possibilities in citizen services and digital transformation.”

Anthropic has been expanding its presence in India since opening its office in Bengaluru in February this year.

Some of the largest enterprises deploying Claude across their organisations include Axis Bank, which is leveraging Claude to drive engineering excellence and employee productivity; NPCI, which is building AiNxt, its agentic AI platform, with Claude; IndusInd Bank, which is building an AI-enabled enterprise knowledge platform with Claude; and Godrej Industries, where Claude is used across internal app development, business analysis, and everyday knowledge work.

A key part of the expansion in India is the partner ecosystem. When Anthropic launched the Claude Partner Network globally in March 2026, India recorded some of the highest registration numbers anywhere in the world, and a growing number of Indian partners now sit in its Global Premier, Preferred, and Select tiers. This week, in Bengaluru, the company is holding its first Claude Certification for Partners, aiming to certify 5,000 people across a network that it believes will deliver AI for India and the world.