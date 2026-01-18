Brazil, Nigeria emerging as key export destinations for Indian pharma firms

Brazil and Nigeria are emerging as key export destinations for Indian pharmaceutical firms amid global economic uncertainties, according to the commerce ministry data.

Nigeria emerged as one of the fastest growing destinations, adding $179 million in exports and contributing over 14 per cent to the total export growth during the first eight months of this fiscal year.

During April-November FY26, Brazil also recorded an increase of nearly $100 million exports, the data showed.

"These markets reflect rising healthcare access, expanding public procurement, and growing reliance on Indian generics, reinforcing India's role as a preferred supplier to high growth demand intensive regions," an official said.

The country's pharmaceutical exports rose by 6.5 per cent to $20.48 billion during April-November 2025-26.

The data also showed that the US continues to be the single largest destination, accounting for over 31 per cent of exports in April-November 2025, while the overall growth profile highlights a broadening of demand across multiple geographies, strengthening the stability of India's pharma export basket, the official added.

Alongside the US, countries such as France, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany, and South Africa registered steady increase, collectively contributing to export expansion while maintaining stable shares.

Notably, the Netherlands added over USD 58 million in exports, reflecting India's strengthening integration into European pharmaceutical distribution networks.

"This combination of scale markets and diversified secondary destinations highlights a balanced export architecture, where growth is supported by both mature healthcare systems and fast expanding emerging economies," the commerce ministry official said.