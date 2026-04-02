Datanomics: India's energy efficiency gains amid import woes deepen
Hormuz tensions strain India's fuel supply despite efficiency gains
Sneha Sasikumar
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The war in West Asia is squeezing India's fuel supplies as disruptions around the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are pushing up freight costs and delaying shipments. India’s energy efficiency gains may only offset this marginally, as per capita energy consumption has also been rising.
Topics : India energy demand energy sector Crude Oil