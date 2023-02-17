JUST IN
Brazil's minimum monthly wage to rise from May, says Prez Lula da Silva
US jobless claims data fuels rate-hike angst, Wall Street slides
Sri Lanka returns to non-stop power supply after a year, at higher cost
Pak hikes petrol price; efforts on to appease IMF for unlocking loan
All packaged items become expensive in Pakistan after GST hike: Report
Biden, Modi discuss importance of US-India strategic technology partnership
US inflation rises 0.5% in January, more interest rate hike likely
US Inflation stays elevated, adding pressure for more Fed hikes
Pakistan to impose new taxes to reach out for IMF loan, avoid default
Love in time of inflation: How much will Valentine's Day set you back?
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
US President Biden stresses need for open communication with China
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Brazil's minimum monthly wage to rise from May, says Prez Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced that the minimum monthly wage will increase from the current 1,302 reais to 1,320 reais ($251) starting May

Topics
minimum wages | Brazil | Lula da Silva

IANS  |  Brasilia 

Lula da Silva
Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced that the minimum monthly wage will increase from the current 1,302 reais to 1,320 reais ($251) starting May.

Lula said that his administration would set a new rule for the minimum salary taking into account inflation compensation and GDP growth, saying "it is the fairest way to distribute economic growth", Xinhua news agency reported.

Those earning less than 2,640 reais ($505) a month would be exempted from income tax and the exemption level will progress until it reach 5,000 reais ($958), he said.

The tax reduction is high on the new government's economic agenda.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on minimum wages

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 07:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.