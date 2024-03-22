Global trade outlook positive, geopolitical uncertainties remain: UNCTAD

After witnessing a downturn over the past year, international trade is expected to rebound in 2024, even though risks related to geopolitical uncertainties persist, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) stated.

In its Global Trade Update report, UNCTAD warned that logistical challenges, such as shipping disruptions in the Red Sea, Black Sea, and Panama Canal, cast shadows over the optimistic outlook and could raise costs and disrupt supply chains.

“Projections for 2024 are more optimistic. Overall, moderating global inflation and improving economic growth forecasts suggest a reversal of the downward trends. Additionally, rising demand for environmental goods should boost trade in 2024. However, it’s important to note that the global trade outlook for 2024 remains subject to significant uncertainties,” the report said.

In 2023, global trade experienced a 3 per cent contraction, equalling roughly $1 trillion, compared to the record high of $32 trillion a year. The services sector witnessed an 8 per cent year-on-year growth in 2023, while trade in goods experienced a 5 per cent decline compared to 2022.

Quarter-over-quarter statistics indicate a return to growth in some major economies, including China and India. “Overall, the comparison of annual and quarterly growth suggests significant improvement in trends for several economies, however, the overall statistics for 2023 remain negative,” it stated.

Regarding India, merchandise exports witnessed 5 per cent growth in the last quarter of 2023, compared to the same period a year ago. However, on an annual basis, the export growth saw a 6 per cent contraction.

In the case of services, exports remained flat in the last quarter of 2023, compared to the same period a year ago. On an annual basis, services exports from India saw a 14 per cent growth in 2023.