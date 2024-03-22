Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Global trade outlook positive, geopolitical uncertainties remain: UNCTAD

In 2023, global trade experienced a 3 per cent contraction, equalling roughly $1 trillion, compared to the record high of $32 trillion a year

Exports

Representational Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After witnessing a downturn over the past year, international trade is expected to rebound in 2024, even though risks related to geopolitical uncertainties persist, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) stated.

In its Global Trade Update report, UNCTAD warned that logistical challenges, such as shipping disruptions in the Red Sea, Black Sea, and Panama Canal, cast shadows over the optimistic outlook and could raise costs and disrupt supply chains.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Projections for 2024 are more optimistic. Overall, moderating global inflation and improving economic growth forecasts suggest a reversal of the downward trends. Additionally, rising demand for environmental goods should boost trade in 2024. However, it’s important to note that the global trade outlook for 2024 remains subject to significant uncertainties,” the report said.
In 2023, global trade experienced a 3 per cent contraction, equalling roughly $1 trillion, compared to the record high of $32 trillion a year. The services sector witnessed an 8 per cent year-on-year growth in 2023, while trade in goods experienced a 5 per cent decline compared to 2022.

Quarter-over-quarter statistics indicate a return to growth in some major economies, including China and India. “Overall, the comparison of annual and quarterly growth suggests significant improvement in trends for several economies, however, the overall statistics for 2023 remain negative,” it stated.

Regarding India, merchandise exports witnessed 5 per cent growth in the last quarter of 2023, compared to the same period a year ago. However, on an annual basis, the export growth saw a 6 per cent contraction.

In the case of services, exports remained flat in the last quarter of 2023, compared to the same period a year ago. On an annual basis, services exports from India saw a 14 per cent growth in 2023.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

India's forex kitty rises by $6.40 billion to $642.50 billion: RBI data

Inflation outlook for the upcoming months positive: Finance Ministry

Rupee falls 35 paise to hit all-time low of 83.48 against US dollar

India's economic outlook for next fiscal positive, says finance ministry

Investors, once eager to pump in billions in Indian startups, losing steam

Topics : Panama Canal India trade Global Trade India's share in Global trade United Nations India and United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon