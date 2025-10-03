Friday, October 03, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Gold prices new barometer of global uncertainty, says RBI Governor Malhotra

Gold prices new barometer of global uncertainty, says RBI Governor Malhotra

Sharing his views on various factors influencing the global economic prospects, he sounded a note of caution, saying that equity markets, too, seem to be a bit complacent

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said perhaps gold price is acting as a new barometer reflecting global uncertainties as the crude oil used to be in the recent past.

While mentioning that fiscally almost every country today is "quite stressed", Malhotra also said current trade policy environment could damage growth in some of the economies and cautioned that globally, stock markets might see a correction.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while leaving the key interest rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent with a neutral monetary policy stance on Wednesday, said the global economy has been more resilient than anticipated but outlook remains clouded.

 

"Despite geopolitical tensions that would have sent oil prices soaring in an earlier decade, they (oil prices) have been very range bound. This could be due to a decline in oil intensity in GDP, not just in India, but across the world.

"Perhaps gold prices now are showing the kind of movement that oil used to that is acting as a barometer of global uncertainty," the RBI Governor said at the Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025.

Also Read

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Global economy resilient despite uncertainty: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Tata Sons

Tata Sons deregistration: RBI declines comment, says licence still valid

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

Higher-rated banks to pay less premium under RBI's proposed model

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

ECL framework proposed to be implemented from April 1, 2027: RBI Guv

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI to introduce risk-based deposit insurance premiums, says Malhotra

Sharing his views on various factors influencing the global economic prospects, he sounded a note of caution, saying that equity markets, too, seem to be a bit complacent.

Against the backdrop of technology stocks leading most of the global stock rallies, the Governor said a "correction might be in the offing".

On Friday, spot gold edged higher to USD 3,867/ounce and is poised for a seventh consecutive weekly gain. The yellow metal prices retreated on Thursday, pulling back from a record high of USD 3,896.9/ounce to close at USD 3,856.6/ounce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Industry analysts project the new GST rates could increase sales by 15-20% as retailers pass savings on to buyers. | File Image

GST cuts and rebates to power Diwali sales to ₹4.75 trillion: CAITpremium

realty sector, real estate, housing

Uttar Pradesh housing projects worth ₹7,000 crore launched for urban pushpremium

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

India remains anchor of stability in volatile world: RBI Guv Malhotra

LPG cylinder, LPG

India eyes first US LPG deal as trade war shifts global fuel supply routes

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

India must shape global outcomes, not remain passive spectator: Sitharaman

Topics : RBI Governor Gold Prices Oil prices jump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon