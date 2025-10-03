Friday, October 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India remains anchor of stability in volatile world: RBI Guv Malhotra

India remains anchor of stability in volatile world: RBI Guv Malhotra

The governor attributed the country's strong fundamentals to low inflation, good foreign exchange reserves, a narrow current account deficit, and the very strong balance sheets of banks

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's macro-economic fundamentals have continued to remain very strong, and the country has become an anchor of stability in a volatile world, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

Speaking at Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 here, the governor attributed the country's strong fundamentals to low inflation, good foreign exchange reserves, a narrow current account deficit, and the very strong balance sheets of our banks and corporates.

"It is the combined efforts of the government's policy makers, regulators, and regulated entities. All in all, despite recent odds, the economy seems well settled into an equilibrium of resilient growth. This is quite a feat...makes India stand out as an anchor of stability in a volatile world," Malhotra said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LPG cylinder, LPG

India eyes first US LPG deal as trade war shifts global fuel supply routes

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

India must shape global outcomes, not remain passive spectator: Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Private sector sees scope in India as govt maintains capex push: Sitharaman

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin orders steps to ease India-Russia trade imbalance amid Trump tariffs

oil sector, crude oil

India ramps up US oil purchases amid trade talks, diversification pushpremium

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Sanjay Malhotra Reserve Bank Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon