Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / GST mop-up rises 8.1% to ₹1.83 trn in Feb on stronger import revenues

GST mop-up rises 8.1% to ₹1.83 trn in Feb on stronger import revenues

Gross domestic revenue rose 5.3 per cent to about Rs 1.36 trillion, while gross import revenue climbed 17.2 per cent to Rs 47,837 crore

GST revenues November 2025, India GST collection slowdown, GST compensation cess dip, GST rate rationalisation impact, indirect tax revenues India, festive demand GST, imports GST growth, GST refunds decline, ICRA Aditi Nayar GST outlook, consumption

Total net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection stood at over Rs 1.61 lakh crore, up 7.9 per cent year-on-year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 3:39 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Gross GST collection increased 8.1 per cent to over Rs 1.83 trillion in February, led by higher growth in revenues from imports.

Gross domestic revenue rose 5.3 per cent to about Rs 1.36 trillion, while gross import revenue climbed 17.2 per cent to Rs 47,837 crore.

Total refunds were up 10.2 per cent at Rs 22,595 crore.

Total net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection stood at over Rs 1.61 trillion, up 7.9 per cent year-on-year.

Net cess revenue was Rs 5,063 crore, down from Rs 13,481 crore in February last year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

Economists project FY27 growth to be over 7% in the new GDP seriespremium

India crude import, russian crude oil, oil

Russian imports set to hit 4-year low amid tariff chaos, refinery shutdown

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

PM Modi moots 'reform partnership charter' with industry, lenders

gdp forecast, economy

India's FY26 growth outlook raised to 7.6% after GDP series reset

India EU FTA, European Union

India, EU free trade agreement includes model mediation procedures

Topics : GST collection economy Tax collections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

SA vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledOil Price Outlook on US Iran ConflictGold and Silver Price TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPerplexity ComputerIndia Semifinal QualificationOTT Releases This WeekPM Modi's Post-Budget WebinarPersonal Finance