GST mop-up rises 8.1% to ₹1.83 trn in Feb on stronger import revenues
Gross domestic revenue rose 5.3 per cent to about Rs 1.36 trillion, while gross import revenue climbed 17.2 per cent to Rs 47,837 crore
Gross GST collection increased 8.1 per cent to over Rs 1.83 trillion in February, led by higher growth in revenues from imports.
Gross domestic revenue rose 5.3 per cent to about Rs 1.36 trillion, while gross import revenue climbed 17.2 per cent to Rs 47,837 crore.
Total refunds were up 10.2 per cent at Rs 22,595 crore.
Total net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection stood at over Rs 1.61 trillion, up 7.9 per cent year-on-year.
Net cess revenue was Rs 5,063 crore, down from Rs 13,481 crore in February last year.
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 3:30 PM IST